She also seemed to claim that her bloody hand, apparently a result of her attempt to burst the baby balloon, came from a biking accident. The video ended with the woman yelling and accusing the officers of injuring her.
The balloon became a symbol of London protesters' disdain for the president as he visited British leaders on Tuesday. The group that carried the balloon reportedly attributed the woman's actions to her "far right" inclinations.
“A woman … punctured the mini Trump baby replica with a sharp object,” a group spokesman said, according to The Independent. “It’s not surprising that the far right would want to meet freedom of expression with violence.”
The incident was just the latest indication that tensions were rising to a potentially dangerous level in the British capital. In an attempt to maintain their safety, police reportedly barricaded 20 Trump supporters in a pub amid protests.
One Trump supporter was shouted down as "Nazi scum" and had a milkshake thrown on him.
Posted Jun 05 2019 07:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 08:15AM EDT
Posted Jun 05 2019 05:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 07:46AM EDT
Beverly Hills has become the first U.S. city to end most tobacco sales.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to snuff out sales of cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products beginning in 2021.
The ban covers sales at gas stations and pharmacies as well as convenience and grocery stores. However, it exempts hotels and three plush cigar lounges in the wealthy and glamorous Los Angeles suburb.
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:50PM EDT
Dozens of veterans, soldiers, family, friends, and many others gathered at the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation in northern New York to honor and lay to rest Louis Levi Oakes, the last Akwesasne Mohawk code talker from World War II.
Oakes died on May 28. He was 94.
"He touched the lives of everyone who met him and will be missed by many, particularly by his loved ones," the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe said in a statement .