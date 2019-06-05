< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:01AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Trump</a></strong> as a baby in London on Tuesday, berating protesters for disrespecting the "best president ever."</p> <p>"That's a disgrace," she told bystanders in a video posted by The Sun newspaper. "The president of the United States is the best president ever." It's unclear what she used to deflate the balloon but she prompted people to yell in response.</p> <p>"I think Donald Trump's balloon is not very well," she said as she walked away from the scene. "He's going down rapidly for a reason." During the video, an officer appeared to confront her, prompting her to delcare "the police are coming after me."</p> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K_HJkyLCJrQ" width="560">

She also seemed to claim that her bloody hand, apparently a result of her attempt to burst the baby balloon, came from a biking accident. The video ended with the woman yelling and accusing the officers of injuring her.

The balloon became a symbol of London protesters' disdain for the president as he visited British leaders on Tuesday. The group that carried the balloon reportedly attributed the woman's actions to her "far right" inclinations.

“A woman … punctured the mini Trump baby replica with a sharp object,” a group spokesman said, according to The Independent. “It’s not surprising that the far right would want to meet freedom of expression with violence.”

The incident was just the latest indication that tensions were rising to a potentially dangerous level in the British capital. In an attempt to maintain their safety, police reportedly barricaded 20 Trump supporters in a pub amid protests.

One Trump supporter was shouted down as "Nazi scum" and had a milkshake thrown on him.

Get updates on this story via FOXNEWS.com.

