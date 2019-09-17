Deputies say he wandered into the woods behind a neighbor's home in Pace, a Pensacola suburb in the Florida Panhandle, and got lost.
“The most terrifying words a mother can get on the phone is ‘your child is missing, get home right now,’” Audra Hughes said at a news conference Monday morning.
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office began searching the woods. After searching for two hours and coming up empty-handed, deputies released their bloodhounds. Less than 30 minutes later, little Aedric was found.
“Once the dog hit the ground, it was 28 minutes until we got the child,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said.
Deputies say Aedric was found surrounded by briars and mud about 200 yards away. Deputies reportedly had to use a machete to reach him.
The boy suffered some scratches and bug bites but was otherwise ok.
District One Commissioner Sam Parker congratulated the hard-working team on a job well done.
"Great job Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office!" he wrote on Facebook. "Their bloodhounds found a missing 3 year old autistic boy who was lost in the woods today. Thank you to everyone else that cane out to help with this effort."
Another tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Tropical Depression 10 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic. It is expected to move toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. It will pick up even more speed over the next few days, approaching the Leeward Islands Thursday or Friday night.
They said that it currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecasted over the next couple days and it is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Forecasters believe it will be a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island.
Investigators said they believe this deadly home invasion was not random and that the gunmen targeted that house for drugs and money.
Just after 1am a 911 call came in saying there were shots fired on Kingbrook Lane.
The Orange County Sheriff's office said three unknown armed suspects broke into the house demanding cash. A man and woman were inside.
SeaWorld Entertainment announced that they have laid off 100 employees at its Orlando call center.
The layoffs were confirmed on Monday, the same day the company announced that Gustavo "Gus" Antorcha would be stepping down as CEO after only months on the job.
