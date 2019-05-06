< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services

Posted May 24 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:28AM EDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408786544" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - President Trump signed a<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-pay-social-services?fbclid=IwAR21tlvkL_FW4Y8pfm4Xow_suqKjXDCy1hyu9E9JLlJL8vZ_2r2WDHGlK9U"> memorandum Thursday that will enforce </a>a 23-year-old provision requiring sponsors of legal immigrants in the U.S. to reimburse the government for any social services such as Medicaid or welfare used by the immigrant, Fox News has learned.</p><p>The provision was part of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act (IIRIRA) and Welfare Reform laws that were signed by then-President Bill Clinton, but despite being enshrined in federal law, the rule has not been enforced.</p><p>Under the provision, each future sponsor of an immigrant would need to sign an affidavit that would spell out the financial responsibilities for the sponsored immigrant and create a collection mechanism to recover funds from the sponsor. The Department of Health and Human Services is to collect the data of the sponsors and the immigrants, while the Treasury Department would collect the funds.</p><p>The move – part of the president’s push for a merit-based immigration system – is meant to make the person sponsoring the immigrant responsible for any medical or financial benefits the immigrant receives.<br /> The president’s memorandum comes a week after Trump announced his immigration overhaul that, if adopted, would dramatically alter how the U.S. accepts people into the country and upend the system in order to favor admissions based on merit rather than family ties.</p><p>“Our plan will transform America's immigration system into the pride of our nation and the envy of the modern world," Trump said from the Rose Garden.</p><p>The proposal would judge immigrants with a points-based system that would favor high-skilled workers -- accounting for age, English proficiency, education and whether the applicant has a well-paying job offer.</p><p>Currently, only about 12 percent of immigrants are admitted based on employment and skills, while 66 percent are admitted based on family connections inside the U.S., officials have said. Administration officials estimated that those numbers would flip to 57 and 33 percent, respectively, under the Trump plan.</p><p>Trump has long sought to end what he has called “chain migration” as part of his broader push to reform America’s immigration laws and who is allowed into the country.</p><p>He also frequently has called for the end to the visa lottery program, something his immigration plan has sought to do. It would be replaced by a new "Build America Visa" program that would recognize "extraordinary talent" and "people with professional and specialized vocations," including exceptional students.</p><p>The plan would not deal with those already in the country illegally, including those who came to the U.S. as children and were protected under an executive order signed by then-President Obama. However, Trump said it would close loopholes so that gang members and criminals would be inadmissible and would stop frivolous asylum claims.</p><p>"For criminals already here, we will ensure their swift deportation," he said.</p><p>Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-memorandum-requiring-immigrant-sponsors-pay-social-services?fbclid=IwAR21tlvkL_FW4Y8pfm4Xow_suqKjXDCy1hyu9E9JLlJL8vZ_2r2WDHGlK9U"><strong>Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com</strong></a><br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Mobile App News Feed Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/claudia%20martinez%20for%20web_1558711241322.png_7310649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/claudia%20martinez%20for%20web_1558711241322.png_7310649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/claudia%20martinez%20for%20web_1558711241322.png_7310649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/claudia%20martinez%20for%20web_1558711241322.png_7310649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/claudia%20martinez%20for%20web_1558711241322.png_7310649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Claudia Martinez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman survives 6 brain surgeries while studying to be a doctor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's safe to say that Claudia Martinez is a miracle medical student.</p><p>Martinez is set to graduate from the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth next year, but as she studied to be a doctor, she was also coping with being a patient. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-searching-for-missing-teen-with-autism" title="Clearwater police searching for missing teen with autism" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater police searching for missing teen with autism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Clearwater Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old with autism who has been missing since Thursday night.</p><p>Police say Myking Worboys was last seen in the 1600 block of Keystone Court. He was wearing pajama pants and had no shirt or shoes on. He also did not have a cellphone with him.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/firefighters-help-rescue-cougar-from-tree" title="Firefighters help rescue cougar from tree" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters help rescue cougar from tree</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cougar that was tranquilized after climbing up a tree was brought safely down thanks to some firefighters in Victoria, British Columbia. </p><p>The Vancouver Sun reports that on April 26, the cougar had run toward a beach and was then chased up a tree by a conservation officer. Officers then tranquilized the big cat and it fell asleep in the tree.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: City Cuts Barbershop" title="barber shop for web_1558697210262.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Barbershop pays kids to read out loud during haircuts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/friday-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Weather_report__May_24__2019_0_7310610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_report__May_24__2019_0_20190524143548"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Friday Weather</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-beach-patrol-warns-about-high-tides-strong-rip-currents-during-memorial-day-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/18/volusia-beaches_1539911671062_6237774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="volusia-beaches_1539911671062.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Volusia County beach patrol warns about high tides, strong rip currents during Memorial Day weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorial-day-drivers-to-see-new-traffic-shift-at-i-4-exit-eastbound-and-sr-408"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/i4_1558693238088_7309800_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="i4_1558693238088.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Day drivers to see new traffic shift at I-4 exit eastbound and S.R 408</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/trump%20default%20pic_1557174366957.jpg_7225821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump signs memorandum requiring immigrant sponsors to pay for social services</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-searching-for-missing-teen-with-autism" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/missing%20myking%20worboys_1558706565308.png_7310068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater police searching for missing teen with autism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/firefighters-help-rescue-cougar-from-tree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/cougar%20rescue_1558700659125.png_7310107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters help rescue cougar from tree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/barber%20shop%20for%20web_1558697210262.png_7309669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;City&#x20;Cuts&#x20;Barbershop" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barbershop pays kids to read out loud during haircuts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/alabama-officer-hurt-in-shooting-that-killed-1-improving-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/V%20ALABAMA%20OFFICER%20SHOT%20UPDATE%2010P%20_00.00.08.24_1558582417405.png_7304279_ver1.0_640_360_1558696528353.jpg_7309928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alabama officer hurt in shooting that killed 1 improving</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 