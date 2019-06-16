< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FOX NEWS - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in full force with his push for democratic socialism as he looks to increase support for his 2020 presidential campaign, and is calling for a "political revolution" in the United States. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is in full force with his push for democratic socialism as he looks to increase support for his 2020 presidential campaign, and is calling for a "political revolution" in the United States.</p> <p>Days after an address at George Washington University in which he rolled out his platform, Sanders brought his message of income equality to "Fox News Sunday."</p> <p>"If we're going to bring about real change in this country ... we need fundamental change. We need a political revolution," Sanders told host Chris Wallace.</p> <p>Sanders pointed to the growth seen by the wealthy, in contrast to a decline for those less fortunate.</p> <p>"In the last thirty years, the top 1 percent has seen an increase in their wealth of $21 trillion, while the bottom half of America has seen an actual decline in their wealth of some $800 billion," Sanders said.</p> <p>During his GWU speech, in which he rolled out his democratic socialist platform, Sanders promoted the idea of a "21st Century Economic Bill of Rights." He said he was looking to fulfill the vision that President Franklin Roosevelt had in 1944, a year before he died. Sanders' Bill of Rights includes rights to a job with a living wage, secure retirement, health care, education, affordable housing and a clean environment.</p> <p>The only way to achieve the goals of his democratic socialist agenda is for millions of people to work together.</p> <p>Wallace challenged Sanders by referring to criticism based on the idea that while the senator is marketing democratic socialism as a way to create social programs, it really involves a more "dramatic change" to the financial foundation of the country.</p> <p>Sanders admitted that this is "basically true," as his plans involve breaking up powerful financial institutions, getting tough on drug companies and moving American health insurance to a single-payer system.</p> <p>"The time is now for us to say, "You know what, we need an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the 1 percent, and if people want to accuse me of believing in that, I plead guilty. That's what I believe in."</p> <p>Sanders' speech was premised on the idea that as long as Americans have difficulty affording health care, cannot afford education and have to work 60 hours a week to get by, they are not "truly free." He promised to release additional details of his proposals over the course of his campaign.</p> <p>Wallace asked Sanders if his platform includes support for government control of major institutions. He brought up a quote from 1976 where Sanders said, "I favor the public ownership of utilities, banks and major industries."</p> <p>When asked if he still believed in this, Sanders did not directly answer the question but did not deny it.</p> <p>"In the city where I am right now, we do have public ownership of our electric department, and they do a pretty good job," he said. "Do I believe that workers should have more say and be sitting on the boards of large corporations? Yes, I do. Do I believe that we should break up some of the major banks on Wall Street and support credit unions and community banks? Yes, I do."</p> <p>Sanders is among the current poll leaders in a field of more than two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic Party's nomination, although he trails Joe Biden. Despite this, he is confident in his ability to win in a general election.</p> <p>"I think, frankly, I am the strongest candidate to defeat Trump," he said. "We can win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, and some of the other battleground states, and that's a fight that I look forward to." His remarks come as a Fox News Poll released Sunday shows Biden tops the list of Democratic contenders with 32 percent support among primary voters. Bernie Sanders trails at 13 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 9 percent, and Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris both at 8 percent.</p> <p>Sanders is now gearing up for the first Democratic primary debate, which will be split into two groups on June 26-27. He will face a group that includes current front-runner Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bernie-sanders">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more POLITICAL news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/trump-campaign-doing-great-in-the-polls-despite-presidential-harassment-president-tweets">Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/4-years-in-president-trump-fondly-recalls-trump-tower-campaign-launch">4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/joe-biden-promises-to-cure-cancer-if-elected-president-1">Joe Biden promises to 'cure cancer' if elected president</a></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Politics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Politics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/fox-news-poll-democrats-want-a-steady-leader-biden-leads-trump-by-10-points" title="Fox News Poll: Democrats want a steady leader, Biden leads Trump by 10 points" data-articleId="412965252" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/21/GETTY-joe-biden-donald-trump_1558485284127_7299764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox News Poll: Democrats want a steady leader, Biden leads Trump by 10 points</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 02:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden is still, by far, the leader in the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination race. His lead reflects the mood of the party, as Democratic primary voters want someone who will unite Americans, provide steady leadership, and who has high ethical standards. In addition, while Democrats best President Trump in hypothetical matchups and keep his support at 41 percent or lower, none of the challengers hits 50 percent.</p><p>These are some of the findings from the latest Fox News Poll.</p><p>Biden tops the list of Democratic contenders with 32 percent support among primary voters. Bernie Sanders trails at 13 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 9 percent, and Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris both at 8 percent. Next is Beto O’Rourke at 4 percent, Cory Booker at 3 percent, and Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang each garner 2 percent. Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Tim Ryan receive 1 percent a piece.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-campaign-doing-great-in-the-polls-despite-presidential-harassment-president-tweets" title="Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets" data-articleId="412961185" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/white%20house_president%20trump_061619_1560705347241.png_7403387_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump campaign doing great in the polls despite presidential harassment, President tweets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that his campaign is doing great in the polls, despite taking on the greatest presidential harassment of all time.</p><p>President Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his re-election bid at the Amway Center. He claims that over 74,000 requests have come in to attend the event, even though the venue only holds 20,000.</p><p>The President tweeted about the event again on Saturday, stating that "despite the greatest presidential harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our country, we are doing great in the polls, even better than in 2016."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/4-years-in-president-trump-fondly-recalls-trump-tower-campaign-launch" title="4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch" data-articleId="412956839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_061619_1560700833282.png_7403358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 years in, President Trump fondly recalls Trump Tower campaign launch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was the escalator ride that would change history.</p><p>Four years ago on Sunday, Donald Trump descended through the pink marble and brass atrium of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for president , the first step on a journey few believed would take him all the way to the White House.</p><p>It turns out the 2015 event might not have happened, at least not on June 16. And the over-the-top staging that featured a crowd including paid actors could have been even more theatrical if one early idea hadn't been scrapped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span 