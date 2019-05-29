Animal control officers in Narragansett said while black bears might be considered "cool," they're very fast runners so, "if sighted, please secure yourself as quickly as possible!"
Black bears sightings have become increasingly more common in Rhode Island, according to the state's Fish & Wildlife Department. The mammals "have an excellent sense of smell and may be attracted to bird feeders, trashcans, compost piles or other sources of food in your backyard," officials say.
Wildlife experts urge people who spot black bears not to feed them (or offer them rides). If encountered on foot, people are encouraged to remain calm, face the bear and slowly walk away.
"If a bear feels threatened, cornered or scared it may bluff charge you," experts said. "Back away slowly while making noise."
Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com
Posted May 29 2019 12:32PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 12:53PM EDT
U.S. Senator Rick Scott urged Floridians to prepare for hurricane season now, before it is too late.
On Wednesday, Senator Scott brought together first responders, the American Red Cross, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Housing of Urban Development to talk about the importance of hurricane preparedness.
RELATED: Save money on hurricane supplies with Florida's 'Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday'
Posted May 29 2019 12:35PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 12:56PM EDT
Two planes reportedly collided mid-air in north Florida and deputies are responding to the scene.
The incident occurred near the Penney Farms area -- located in Clay County -- which is about an hour west of St. Augustine and south of Jacksonville. According to a Facebook post by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office , both planes "landed."
“We have deputies and detectives blanketing the area,” the post read.
Posted May 29 2019 12:13PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 12:20PM EDT
11 year old Kelly Bajek is recovering at home after getting bitten by a pygmy rattlesnake. Snake expert Jack Facente runs Agritoxins, a company that makes antivenoms, like the one doctors gave Bajek.
Facente said pygmy rattlesnakes are small and hard to see, and their rattles don’t sound much louder than the buzzing of a bee.
RELATED: Girl, 11, recovering after pygmy rattlesnake bite