"This cute bear was playing hide-and-seek with Deputy Staley, who caught him on video at the Tahoe City Shell Station," the sheriff's office wrote.
In the video, the deputy can be heard saying "Hey! I see you" to the bear, who quickly pops its head up from behind some trash cans and then ducks back down.
As adorable as it is, the sheriff's office says that this is prime time for bears to come out of hibernation in search of food, and "they’re not shy about getting into your homes, cars, garbage cans, you name it!"
The sheriff's office is also warning the public to not engage with bears no matter how friendly they seem.
"They may look cute and fluffy, but they have real instincts!"
Posted May 29 2019 09:17AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:26AM EDT
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he's in "near remission" of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is "kind of mind-boggling."
The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he's responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory." Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%.
Posted May 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 10:33AM EDT
(AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller plans to make his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation Wednesday, the Justice Department said.
Mueller will speak at the Justice Department at 11 a.m. and won't take any questions.
It was not clear what he intended to say, but the statement comes amid demands for Mueller to testify on Capitol Hill about his findings and tension with Attorney General William Barr. Mueller and Barr have been at odds over the attorney general's handling of the special counsel's report on Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the possibility that Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign cooperated with the Russians' efforts to help him win.
Posted May 29 2019 08:21AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:59AM EDT
Volusia County deputies have a man in custody who had threatened to kill himself during a standoff in DeLand.
This happened at West Parkway and U.S. 92. The call reportedly came in around just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning of a suicidal man. The sheriff's office said that the man was in his car and had a weapon at a gas station.