- Good boy!

A K-9 in Ohio was barely through his first day on the job when he made a major drug bust.

K-9 Beau with the Norwood Police Department was assisting his handler, Officer Harvey, during a traffic stop on Monday. According to the department, the driver was exhibiting "several nervous criminal indicators and the nervous driving behaviors."

Beau was instructed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Moments later, his training paid off and indicated that there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

"A probable cause search was conducted and yielded syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The driver was charged with two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.

As for Beau, he has clearly earned the respect of his fellow officers.

"Good Boy Beau. Great work."

