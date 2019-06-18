K-9 Beau with the Norwood Police Department was assisting his handler, Officer Harvey, during a traffic stop on Monday. According to the department, the driver was exhibiting "several nervous criminal indicators and the nervous driving behaviors."
Beau was instructed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Moments later, his training paid off and indicated that there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
"A probable cause search was conducted and yielded syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.
The driver was charged with two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.
As for Beau, he has clearly earned the respect of his fellow officers.
"Good Boy Beau. Great work."
All eyes are on Orlando as President Donald Trump is set to arrive on Tuesday ahead of his rally at the Amway Center. The president is in town to kick off his re-election campaign and he's promising his rally will be "record setting."
Hundreds of people have been waiting in line for the rally to begin since 2:00 a.m. on Monday. That's more than 40 hours before the scheduled event at the Amway Center. Campers have tents, food, blankets and a lot of enthusiasm.
"It's one of the most important elections we have in history," said Gary Best, who was the first in line around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.
A Florida man who pretended to be an Uber driver to sexually assault a college student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Willie Foust pleaded guilty to sexual battery after the victim testified at his trial.
The woman was an 18-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University freshman when she summoned an Uber car to take her back to her dorm from a bar during a rainstorm.
Florida's county elections departments will retain $2.3 million in unspent grant money aimed at stopping cyber-attacks on the state's voting system, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.
DeSantis announced the unspent money is left over from a $19 million federal grant given last year to combat potential attacks on the Florida's voting system and was supposed to be returned to the state. It will be combined with $2.8 million in state funding currently budgeted.
The spending comes after it was disclosed last month that the FBI believes Russian hackers breached the voter information files of two of Florida's 67 county election supervisor offices during the 2016 presidential election. Officials do not believe the vote tabulation system was compromised and say there is no indication last year's state elections were hacked.