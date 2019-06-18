< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rookie K-9 makes heroin-fentanyl bust during his first day on the job"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413331247.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413331247");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Norwood Police Department </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k9 beau_1560876869502.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20for%20web_1560875334985.png_7413945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k9 for web_1560875334985.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9_1560875336950_7413946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k9_1560875336950.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k92_1560875334724_7413944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k92_1560875334724.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413331247-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; <figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9 beau_1560876869502.png.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Norwood Police Department</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20for%20web_1560875334985.png_7413945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9 for web_1560875334985.png.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Norwood Police Department</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9_1560875336950_7413946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9_1560875336950.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Norwood Police Department</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k92_1560875334724_7413944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k92_1560875334724.jpg"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Photo credit: Norwood Police Department</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>





















































































































































































































































































































































































";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20beau_1560876869502.png_7414053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9 beau_1560876869502.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9%20for%20web_1560875334985.png_7413945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9 for web_1560875334985.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k9_1560875336950_7413946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k9_1560875336950.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/18/k92_1560875334724_7413944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Norwood Police Department" title="k92_1560875334724.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rookie-k-9-makes-heroin-fentanyl-bust-during-his-first-day-on-the-job" data-title="K-9 makes drug bust first day on the job" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rookie-k-9-makes-heroin-fentanyl-bust-during-his-first-day-on-the-job" addthis:title="K-9 makes drug bust first day on the job" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/mobile-app-news-feed/rookie-k-9-makes-heroin-fentanyl-bust-during-his-first-day-on-the-job";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413331247" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NORWOOD, Ohio</strong> - Good boy!</p><p>A K-9 in Ohio was barely through his first day on the job when he made a major drug bust. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="766" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D10156300028282694%26id%3D288379377693&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

K-9 Beau with the Norwood Police Department was assisting his handler, Officer Harvey, during a traffic stop on Monday. According to the department, the driver was exhibiting "several nervous criminal indicators and the nervous driving behaviors."

Beau was instructed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle. Moments later, his training paid off and indicated that there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle.

"A probable cause search was conducted and yielded syringes, a baggy of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and a baggy of suspected cocaine," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The driver was charged with two counts of felony drug possession, drug abuse instruments and driving under suspension.

As for Beau, he has clearly earned the respect of his fellow officers.

"Good Boy Beau. Great work."

