<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416290197" data-article-version="1.0">Researchers claim to have successfully removed HIV from infected mice</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-have-successfully-removed-hiv-from-infected-mice" addthis:title="Researchers claim to have successfully removed HIV from infected mice"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416290197.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416290197");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416290197-412091408"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416290197-412091408" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 12:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416290197" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Scientists say they have made a medical breakthrough in the fight against HIV.</p><p>Researchers at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) say they have successfully eliminated the HIV virus from the genomes in 'humanized' test rodents for the first time, possibly paving the way to a cure for the deadly virus in humans.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/cleveland-clinic-performs-its-first-in-utero-surgery-on-fetus-repairs-spina-bifida-before-birth"><strong>RELATED: Cleveland Clinic performs its first in utero surgery on fetus, repairs spina bifida before birth</strong></a></p><p>Using a gene-editing technique in combination with a drug treatment, researchers say they ultimately found no trace of the illness in 9 of the 23 mice being tested. The results of the study were published in the journal <a href="https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-10366-y/">Nature Communications</a>.</p><p>"Our study shows that treatment to suppress HIV replication and gene editing therapy, when given sequentially, can eliminate HIV from cells and organs of infected animals," said Kamel Khalili, PhD, one of the study's lead authors.</p><p>First, the researchers used conventional antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop the spreading virus in the blood using a process called LASER ART. With LASER ART, the drugs were tweaked, enabling them to slip into cell membranes and slowly attack the HIV as it tried to replicate, according to <a href="https://time.com/5618644/hiv-gene-editing-cure/">TIME</a>. </p><p>The HIV was then remove from remaining infected cells by scientists using CRISPR-Cas9, a gene-editing tool. </p><p>The mice were reportedly made to produce human T-cells.</p><p>According to Dr. Khalili, the CRISPR-Cas9 was able to cut out just HIV genes without making unwanted cuts elsewhere in the DNA of the mice. The researchers went further with their experiment, taking immune cells(which TIME says are typically targeted as hosts for HIV) from the animals that were tested and transferred them to healthy animals to see if any of them developed the virus. None of them did.</p><p>"This achievement could not have been possible without an extraordinary team effort that included virologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, and pharmaceutical experts," Dr. Howard Gendelman said. "Only by pooling our resources together were we able to make this groundbreaking discovery."</p><p>The team is now testing the treatment in non-human primates. New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App
Posted Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST
Updated Jun 28 2019 03:06PM EDT
Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. We have a wiener! Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title" data-articleId="416306958" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_joey%20chestnut_070419_1562263320159.png_7476441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_joey%20chestnut_070419_1562263320159.png_7476441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_joey%20chestnut_070419_1562263320159.png_7476441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_joey%20chestnut_070419_1562263320159.png_7476441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_joey%20chestnut_070419_1562263320159.png_7476441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>We have a wiener! Trump officials 'should consider dining at home' says owner of restaurant that refused Sarah Sanders
Posted Jul 04 2019 10:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 10:53AM EDT
The co-owner of a Virginia restaurant who refused to serve then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she believes the "rules are changing" when it comes to businesses or their staffers expressing political opposition. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump officials 'should consider dining at home' says owner of restaurant that refused Sarah Sanders</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 10:53AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The co-owner of a Virginia restaurant who refused to serve then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she believes the "rules are changing" when it comes to businesses or their staffers expressing political opposition.</p><p>In a Washington Post op-ed, Stephanie Wilkinson responded to an incident in which Eric Trump was spat on by an employee of a Chicago cocktail bar.</p><p>RELATED: Kamala Harris on Trump: 'We have a predator living in the White House'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/fourth-of-july-in-washington-to-come-with-a-twist-from-trump"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/04/WTTG_July4thDC%20_OP_5_CP__1562250048369.jpg_7475753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump" title="WTTG_July4thDC (5)_1562250048369.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/air-force-veteran-touts-new-shoe-to-honor-law-enforcement-as-nike-pulls-patriotic-flag-sneaker-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/HONOR%20AND%20RESPECT%20SHOE%20THUMB%202_1562193150927.jpg_7473808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ron Slagle, a U.S. Air Force veteran who now works as a police officer in Iowa, designed the "Honor and Respect" sneaker. (Photo Courtesy: Honor and Respect via Fox News)" title="HONOR AND RESPECT SHOE THUMB 2_1562193150927.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air Force veteran touts new shoe to honor law enforcement as Nike pulls patriotic flag sneaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fireworks-forecast-heat-index-could-hit-109-for-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/beachhh_1562237459590_7474953_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="beachhh_1562237459590.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fireworks forecast: Heat index could hit 110 for Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/crews-battle-massive-fire-at-fort-mill-fireworks-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/04/Capture_1562238889803_7474857_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo/Video: Michael Stechschulte" title="Capture_1562238889803-403440.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Spectacular fire' destroys at least 2 containers at fireworks store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row Fox 35 News App
iPhone | iPad | Android id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/adventhealth-house-calls-back-to-school" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>AdventHealth House Calls: Back to School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/miami-dolphins-player-kendrick-norton-loses-arm-in-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zach&#x20;Bolinger&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-have-successfully-removed-hiv-from-infected-mice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Researchers claim to have successfully removed HIV from infected mice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-officials-should-consider-dining-at-home-says-owner-of-restaurant-that-refused-sarah-sanders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/06/Still0706_00037_1530908141314_5765600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/06/Still0706_00037_1530908141314_5765600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/06/Still0706_00037_1530908141314_5765600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/06/Still0706_00037_1530908141314_5765600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/07/06/Still0706_00037_1530908141314_5765600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump officials 'should consider dining at home' says owner of restaurant that refused 