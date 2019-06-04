"She was found in a dumpster in Coachella, discarded in a plastic Walmart bag," The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation wrote on Facebook. "Someone rummaging through the trash heard her crying, took her to the owner of a local jewelry store, where she was rushed to emergency."
Veterinarians discovered that Hope's injuries were horrific to say the least.
"It appears as if she was burned with a caustic substance, or a metal object like an iron. She is only a few weeks old, had a portion of her tail cut off, and can not walk due to being beat and assaulted."
The foundation told Fox 35 that her back legs were crushed and she may never walk again.
"We will do everything we can to hold whoever did this accountable, but will need the public's help."
The foundation offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible. The original reward was $10,000, but actress Shannen Doherty and model Joanna Krupa both donated $5,000 each. So far, no one has been charged.
In a video update on June 3, Hope is seen taking her first steps since being brought to the foundation--steps they never thought she would take again.
While her body is still healing from the severe burns she suffered, Hope seems to have use of all four of her legs and is making friends while she recovers.
"While the scars of her past life will never leave her, it is who we are on the inside, that touches the world and those that surround us. The dog who defied all odds."
"Thank you to everyone who shared her story, supported her care, and believed that in the end she could."
What other people are reading right now:
Posted Jun 04 2019 09:57PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:18AM EDT
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting, which has left one man dead and the deputy seriously injured.
The shooting incident happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, near State Road A1A in Indialantic. Investigators said it started as an altercation betwen neighbors over the feeding feral cats.
"I wanted to go by the hospital and visit with our deputy and talk to him for just a second. I'm going to start this press conference off with exactly what he told me, and that is 'I won.'" said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, during an early morning statement.
Posted Jun 05 2019 06:35AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:46AM EDT
One person has been injured after a crash Wednesday morning that caused a car to catch fire.
According to Seminole County Fire, around 4:37 a.m., two cars were involved in an accident at State Road 436 and Fern Park.
Posted Jun 05 2019 06:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 06:26AM EDT
Police swarmed a marina in Volusia County early Wednesday morning after reports of gunfire.
This happened at the Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach. Police were called around 2:00 a.m. after reports of shots fired. So far, there are no reports of injuries.
Police have not confirmed that shots were fire, but one neighbor tells Fox 35 that she heard 30 shots and thought it was fireworks. She said cops had her standing across the street for several hours while they investigated.