U. S. Marine posted video of the family of ducks waddling into the dealership where they were promptly greeted and given a snack.
Marine and his team at Sutherlin built a small pond next to the showroom window where they would feed the ducks, who he has now dubbed the 'store's mascots.'
"I think they are our pets now for sure," he captioned one video.
The ducklings are growing bigger and have now become a staple at the dealership. Customers can often see them coming inside to visit and check out the latest rides.
Check out more ANIMAL videos:
Posted May 20 2019 06:55AM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 06:57AM EDT
Police in Ocala are searching for a hit-and-run driver.
26-year-old James Leocla was hit and killed over the weekend.
Investigators have since found a severely burned car, which matches the description of the vehicle that struck and killed the victim.
Posted May 20 2019 06:44AM EDT
A SWAT team has surrounded an apartment in Holly Hill.
Fox 35's Amanda McKenzie is on scene and says that there is a large SWAT team presence inside the parking lot of a shopping plaza. A suspect is barricaded in an apartment nearby with one or two other people, according to a witness on scene.
Fox 35 is working to get more information about whether the suspect has to been taken into custody yet.
Posted May 20 2019 06:32AM EDT
A 17-year-old girl in Kissimmee was found dead inside her home overnight.
There are many questions about how she died and who is responsible. Police say that she was killed.
The girl was found dead at Country Life Mobile Home Park. The Kissimmee Police Department say they got a 911 call from a guy at the mobile home park. He says that he was checking on his 17-year-old friend at her home and found her dead inside. Officers rushed to the scene.