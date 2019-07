- What's better than a delicious, sweet slice of cheescake? Getting that delicious, sweet slice of cheesecake on the cheap!

July 30 is National Cheesecake Day and to celebrate, The Cheesecake Factory is offering customers slices of their famous cheesecake for half-price!

July 30ᵗʰ is kind of a big deal. Get Any Slice, Half Price when you dine-in for #NationalCheesecakeDay. pic.twitter.com/0TQCTUf1iT — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) July 28, 2019

That's right.

Cheesecake-lovers can stop by their local Cheesecake Factory and get 50 percent off on their choice of cheesecake all day on Tuesday. The deal has a limit of one slice per customer and it is for dine-in guests only.

If having to narrow down your choice to just one of over 30 flavors the restaurant offers wasn't hard enough, The Cheesecake Factory is also introducing its newest flavor on National Cheesecake Day -- Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake!

"The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake is The Cheesecake Factory’s delightful twist on a classic: creamy pineapple cheesecake with maraschino cherry swirl between two layers of moist buttery pineapple upside-down cake," according to a press release. "For every slice of Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake sold through February 2020, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks."

More Trending Stories:

Trending stories....