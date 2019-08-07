Vaughn told Fox 4 KC the dog could not possibly have gone so far in just a couple of hours on his own. He said he was horrified when he saw the photo of Max on the side of an overpass.
"Literally you could see the imprint around his neck where they hung him," Vaughn told the station.
Vaughn invited Fredman to his home on Monday after they both got off work to thank him for finding and helping his dog.
"Thank you, David, so much," Vaughn told Fredman. "You stopped what you were doing to turn around and save my dog's life."
Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year. Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.
They're baaaaack!
A video recorded by Stuart, Florida resident Abriel Arnel shows a massive amount of crabs crawling around her neighborhood.
"We've lived here for a few years and this is the worst we've seen them!" Arnel told Fox 35.
The horrific mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that left 31 people dead and dozens more injured have thrust the issue of gun violence into the center of the 2020 presidential campaign -- with calls growing louder in the Democratic field for the return of an assault-weapons ban.
Many in the record-setting field of two-dozen Democratic White House hopefuls already supported the ban, but the weekend tragedies have emboldened those calls as candidates highlight and in some cases build upon their gun control platforms.
