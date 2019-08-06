“They got him last night! He was 9 feet 9 inches,” she wrote on Facebook after the alligator was caught. “Huge… so glad my neighbor and dog are OK!”
Meanwhile, Florida Fish and Wildlife currently urges anyone with concerns about an alligator to contact its Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR.
Posted Aug 06 2019 07:58PM EDT
Rosen Hotels and Resorts founder Harris Rosen is sharing his employee onsite healthcare program with the public sector.
Osceola County Public Schools will be the first public entity to offer an employee health center, operated by RosenCare.
"Healthcare continues to rise, it's a struggle for employers both public and private and doing something different is the only way to change that trend," said Rick Hensley, Director of Risk and Benefits with Osceola County Schools.
There has been some controversy surrounding a mural that has been added to a local business in Indialantic.
Cottage Rose consignment shop just moved to its new location on AIA in Indialantic. To celebrate the move, its owner painted a mural of roses outside the building. The shop's owner, Victoria Athey, said the town told her it's against code, and she would need to paint over it.
"Because I let my emotions get a little bit of the best of me, I posted a little rant on social media," Athey said. "Before I knew it, within 24 hours, it had gone viral."
Posted Aug 06 2019 06:48PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:49PM EDT
Authorities say vandals have struck a historically black cemetery in Ormond Beach,
Jerome Turner has cared for the fallen in Oakridge Cemetery for years and is heartbroken after learning of the destruction.
"It was a member that called," he explained, "and she told me it was a mess out here; that they had broken the flags up."