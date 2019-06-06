If you still want to save a few bucks on your hurricane supplies, you need to do it today. Florida's tax-free hurricane supply holiday ends Thursday and with the 2019 hurricane season underway, you'll want to make sure you're prepared.
The Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday reportedly excludes certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax, such as candles, flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, radios, portable generators, and more. It runs from May 31st to June 6th.