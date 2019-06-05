"Just to let everyone know, that was me in that car and the famous raccoon's name is Hank Williams," Trisha Dunavant commented.
She went on to say that she rescued the raccoon when he was two-weeks-old. He fell and his mother left him behind, so she rescued him.
"He thinks he's a dog and is best friends with my 100-pound pitbull. He just had his first birthday," Trisha said.
Trisha went on to leave more comments on the video. She said that "I didn't realize that so many people would react . To me, it's just an everyday thing with him. He's like one of my kids."
Posted Jun 05 2019 01:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 03:39PM EDT
Not something you see everyday - a snake swallowing a fish whole off a boat dock in North Carolina.
John Carney Edwards from Chocowinity took the video Monday at the Havens Gardens boat landing in Washington, North Carolina across from Backwater Jacks Tiki Bar.
"We were not the only ones enjoying a seafood meal at Backwater Jack's," Edwards shared on Facebook.
Posted Jun 05 2019 10:36AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 12:51PM EDT
A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.
WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.
Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.
Posted Jun 05 2019 10:03AM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 10:41AM EDT
A rare, all-white fawn has been found and rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the animal to a rescue center.
The 3-week-old small albino deer with a pink nose and large pinkish ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland, near Sacramento.