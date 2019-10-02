Kukich was driving to her parents' home on Monday when she says she saw what appeared to be a 12-foot gator laying on the side of the road.
"I turned around to take a picture of it and I get up on it, and I realized it had been decapitated with a chainsaw."
She says she was horrified by the sight.
"Because there's a right way and a humane way to kill a gator during alligator hunting season."
It is illegal to possess alligator parts without proper permits.
Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Fish and Wildlife.
Posted Oct 02 2019 10:57AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 11:03AM EDT
Bernie Sanders had heart procedure for artery blockage, is canceling events until ‘further notice,’ according to his campaign.
Sanders' Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver says he experienced some chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.
That's when doctors found a blockage in one of the presidential candidate's artery. Two stents were successfully inserted.
Posted Oct 02 2019 10:37AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 10:38AM EDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday described a possible link between the current outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries and the use of THC-containing vaping products.
The CDC’s findings indicated that out of 514 patients with suspected vaping-related illnesses, 77 had self-reported that they had been using products containing THC, or using both nicotine- and THC-containing products.
Posted Oct 02 2019 09:52AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 10:00AM EDT
A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby after he pulled a car over for speeding Tuesday morning.
Collier County Sheriff's Office Deputy Robert Pounds was on patrol in Naples when he clocked the speeding car going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone around 4:30 a.m. down Airport-Pulling Road.