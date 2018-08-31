< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home' addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-on-president-trump-florida-really-has-been-his-home-" addthis:title="Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412467794.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412467794");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412467794-356918767"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump listens as Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>President Donald Trump listens as Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412467794-356918767" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump listens as Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>President Donald Trump listens as Florida GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a Make America Great Again Rally at the Florida State Fair Grounds Expo Hall on July 31, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412467794" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE (NSF)</strong> - President Donald Trump has become more than a part-time Florida man since taking office.</p> <p>At least that’s Gov. Ron DeSantis’ take, as Trump prepares to formally announce his re-election campaign next week at Orlando’s Amway Center.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics/74-000-requests-received-for-president-trump-s-orlando-event-at-the-amway-center"><strong>RELATED: 74,000 requests received for President Trump's Orlando event at the Amway Center</strong></a></p> <p>“The reason they’re in Florida is because, really if you look at it, since he’s taken office, Florida really has been his home,” DeSantis said Tuesday while in The Villages “He’s not spent any time in New York City. Palm Beach has kind of been the place. Orlando is just at the center of so much going on in our state.”</p> <p>Since taking office, Trump has made 33 trips to Florida, spending 99 nights at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago, according to NBC News and The New York Times. Trips to Florida have included visits to areas hit by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Michael, 2018 midterm election rallies in Tampa, Fort Myers and Pensacola and a May 8 rally in Panama City Beach.</p> <p>DeSantis said Trump has been receptive to suggestions about boosting federal funding for Everglades restoration and hurricane response, including vows to repair Tyndall Air Force Base, and about working with the state to allow Floridians to have access to lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada.</p> <p>“I think he understands Florida issues more than other presidents who didn’t have as much of a relationship with Florida,” DeSantis said.</p> <p>Trump’s Florida trips are topped only by 66 excursions to Virginia, where he’s mostly traveled to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, near Washington, D.C.</p> <p>His third most-visited state, with 18 trips, is New Jersey, home of Trump National Golf Resort in Bedminster.</p> <p>The importance of Florida on the 2020 presidential election isn’t lost on either party.</p> <p>As DeSantis praised Trump for his attention to the Sunshine State, the Florida Democratic Party announced plans for 90 new paid organizers who will spread across the state “reminding voters what is at stake in 2020 and laying the groundwork to defeat Donald Trump in Florida.”</p> <p>Trump opponents also plan a rally, called the “Win With Love Rally,” on Tuesday near the Amway Center.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Trump is predicting a big crowd for his campaign kickoff, tweeting Wednesday, “Wow! More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:38AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:43AM EDT

Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis signed the measure on Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles in Auburndale. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.

Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:36AM EDT

Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.

The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.

Law enforcement searching for missing and endangered man in Haines City
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:40AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 10:41AM EDT

Law enforcement in Polk County is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old.

The Haines City Police Department said that they are working with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to locate missing 23-year-old Elias Quentin Ladd.

They say Ladd was last seen at the Publix in Haines City on 617 U.S. 17-92 before 10 a.m. on Monday. He was just visiting from Tennessee to see his brother when he was reported missing on Tuesday evening. He is considered endangered. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida law lets autonomous vehicles drive without humans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Self-driving vehicles will be able to operate in Florida without a human on board under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.</p><p>DeSantis signed the measure on Thursday at a test track for autonomous vehicles in Auburndale. The governor says he wants companies testing the vehicles to move to Florida.</p><p>RELATED: Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood" title="Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.</p><p>“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.</p><p>The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-searching-for-missing-and-endangered-man-in-haines-city" title="Law enforcement searching for missing and endangered man in Haines City" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law enforcement searching for missing and endangered man in Haines City</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement in Polk County is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old.</p><p>The Haines City Police Department said that they are working with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to locate missing 23-year-old Elias Quentin Ladd. </p><p>They say Ladd was last seen at the Publix in Haines City on 617 U.S. 17-92 before 10 a.m. on Monday. He was just visiting from Tennessee to see his brother when he was reported missing on Tuesday evening. He is considered endangered. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img Most Recent

Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'

Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood

NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal

Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'

Law enforcement searching for missing and endangered man in Haines City data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana&#x20;Grande&#x20;preforms&#x20;at&#x20;Billboard&#x20;Women&#x20;In&#x20;Music&#x20;2018&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Coppola&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Billboard&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-on-president-trump-florida-really-has-been-his-home-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;listens&#x20;as&#x20;Florida&#x20;GOP&#x20;gubernatorial&#x20;candidate&#x20;Ron&#x20;DeSantis&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Make&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;Again&#x20;Rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Florida&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;Grounds&#x20;Expo&#x20;Hall&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Tampa&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-searching-for-missing-and-endangered-man-in-haines-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 