Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests
Posted Jul 09 2019 01:11PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 01:16PM EDT fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dog-owners-would-rather-kiss-a-dog-than-their-human-partner-survey-suggests" data-title="Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dog-owners-would-rather-kiss-a-dog-than-their-human-partner-survey-suggests" addthis:title="Dog owners would rather kiss a dog than their human partner, survey suggests"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417083915.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417083915");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417083915-417083943"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417083915-417083943" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20dog%20kiss_1562692530377.png_7495096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, FOX NEWS - An organic dog food brand has confirmed what furries have seemingly known all along: People are more than willing to show affection toward cuddly, canine-looking friends.

Riley's Organics polled dog owners across the country about their penchant for puppy PDA, and the findings indicate that the majority – however slight – are more affectionate with their pets than with their partners, People.com reports.

RELATED: 'Puppies aren't people' says lawyer for Coachella woman accused of dumping dogs in trash

According to the survey, 52 percent of those polled said they gave their dogs more kisses than their significant others — and 61 percent said they kiss their dogs on the mouth. Fifty-two percent also claimed they'd rather share a bed with a dog when given the choice between a dog or a partner.

These findings come more than a year after a separate survey of American pet owners found that more than half admitted to skipping out on social events to hang out with a dog or cat.

The results shouldn't be all that surprising, though, as 94 percent of those polled by Riley's Organics said they would rather stay at home with a dog than spend a night out with a human friend.

Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/burger-king-now-sells-1-tacos-nationwide" title="Burger King now sells $1 tacos nationwide" data-articleId="417110388" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/burger%20king_burger%20king%20tacos_070919_1562701406969.png_7495575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Burger King&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Burger King now sells $1 tacos nationwide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Burger King now sells $1 Crispy Tacos at their locations nationwide.</p><p>The fast food chain announced the new menu item on Tuesday, stating that it is the "perfect snack on the go" and can "be added to any meal order for just $1."</p><p>The taco features a crispy, crunchy tortilla filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, and Burger King's savory taco sauce. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/middle-school-program-assistant-in-orange-county-arrested-on-molestation-charges" title="Middle school program assistant in Orange County arrested on molestation charges" data-articleId="417105340" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Milly%C2%A0Andy%20Michel_1562699386350.png_7495470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Middle school program assistant in Orange County arrested on molestation charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A middle school program assistant in Orange County has been arrested on molestation charges.</p><p>According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, their sex crimes detectives arrested 29-year-old Milly Andy Michel after investigating criminal conduct involving students at Westridge Middle School. Michel works as a Program Assistant at the school.</p><p>They said that Michel was arrested on ten counts, including four counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation and four counts of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 