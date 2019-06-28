< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Puppies aren't people' says lawyer for Coachella woman accused of dumping dogs in trash

Posted Jun 28 2019 08:25AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 08:41AM EDT data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text='Puppies aren't people' says lawyer for Coachella woman accused of dumping dogs in trash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-puppies-aren-t-people-says-lawyer-for-coachella-woman-accused-of-dumping-dogs-in-trash" data-title="'Puppies aren't people' says lawyer for Coachella woman accused of dumping dogs in trash" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/-puppies-aren-t-people-says-lawyer-for-coachella-woman-accused-of-dumping-dogs-in-trash" addthis:title="'Puppies aren't people' says lawyer for Coachella woman accused of dumping dogs in trash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415228634.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415228634");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415228634-415228933"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415228634-415228933" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/coachella%20puppy_1561724908018.png_7453523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415228634" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COACHELLA, Calif. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The lawyer for the woman accused of putting seven newborn puppies in a plastic bag and tossing them in a dumpster in Coachella, California drew gasps from the courtroom after arguing that "puppies aren't people." </p><p>On Thursday, prosecutors had requested that the bail amount for Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, be increased. Her lawyer, Joseph Cavanaugh, attempted to argue that 'puppies aren't people' in order to keep her bail amount lower and that his client shouldn't be held to the same standard as someone who harms a person. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/coachella-puppies-dumped-in-trash-open-eyes-health-improving"><strong>RELATED: Coachella puppies dumped in trash open eyes, health improving</strong></a></p><p>The judge sided with prosecutors and increased Culwell's bail from $10,000 to $50,000. </p><p>Culwell is charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty and seven counts of misdemeanor abandoning animals. She had bailed out of jail on April 23 on $10,000, but on Thursday, prosecutors successfully argued that it should be increased to $50,000.</p><p>Security footage of a woman, allegedly Culwell, throwing the puppies in a dumpster on April 18 went viral. All 7 of the puppies were rescued and placed in a foster home. 