He met Ashley, who also had a history of abusing meth, while selling her marijuana. The couple began an on-again, off-again relationship. The couple would often meet up to get high together, but it was a rocky road to being steady.
"We started dating, but I would leave her home while I went out and sold drugs and got high and slept with other women and would come home and tell her I was out sleeping with other women."
With his life in a downward spiral, a close call with a drug test while on probation gave Brent the wake-up call he needed.
In December 2016, he told Ashley he was done with drugs and asked her if she would quit with him. She said yes.
After being clean for one month, the couple celebrated by getting married. The couple joined Celebrate Recovery together, a Christian program that helps people battling addiction.
They cut ties with everyone involved in their past lifestyle and made a decision to get their lives back on track.
"There's hope. You don't have to live that life forever," Brent told InsideEdition.com.
The older photo is from 2016 after Brent had just served 2 years for drug charges and evading law enforcement.
Brent now works with his father in the heating and air conditioning business. He recently just earned his GED.
The couple told Fox 35 they are now both working to improve their credit score so they can buy a house and hope to regain custody of their kids. Ashley has two kids from a previous relationship and Brent has three.
"I hope that my transformation can encourage a addict somewhere! It is possible to recover!!"
What other people are reading right now:
Posted Aug 06 2019 07:58PM EDT
Rosen Hotels and Resorts founder Harris Rosen is sharing his employee onsite healthcare program with the public sector.
Osceola County Public Schools will be the first public entity to offer an employee health center, operated by RosenCare.
"Healthcare continues to rise, it's a struggle for employers both public and private and doing something different is the only way to change that trend," said Rick Hensley, Director of Risk and Benefits with Osceola County Schools.
There has been some controversy surrounding a mural that has been added to a local business in Indialantic.
Cottage Rose consignment shop just moved to its new location on AIA in Indialantic. To celebrate the move, its owner painted a mural of roses outside the building. The shop's owner, Victoria Athey, said the town told her it's against code, and she would need to paint over it.
"Because I let my emotions get a little bit of the best of me, I posted a little rant on social media," Athey said. "Before I knew it, within 24 hours, it had gone viral."
Posted Aug 06 2019 07:04PM EDT
After knocking off an incumbent Republican in 2018, state Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, is ready to run for a second term in the state House.
Goff-Marcil opened a campaign account Monday to seek re-election in House District 30, which is made up of parts of Orange and Seminole counties, according to the state Division of Elections website. Goff-Marcil received nearly 53 percent of the vote in 2018 as she unseated former Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs.
Also in recent days, Palm Beach Gardens Democrat Jim Carroll opened a campaign account to run in 2020 against Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, in Palm Beach County's House District 85. Roth had raised $9,000 for his re-election bid as of the end of July.