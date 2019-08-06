The police department posted a dedication to K-9 Nero on Facebook. They said the 7-year-old dog, who had served with the department since 2014, had to be euthanized due to his medical condition.
"For the last five years, Officer Cooper and K-9 "Nero" have tracked, sniffed out and arrested numerous bad guys," wrote the police department. "Though Nero worked hard at putting criminals behind bars, he had a special personality trait; he was actually very friendly."
Nero and his handler would often perform demonstrations and were active in the community, visiting employees in the Emergency Communications Center and attending events for the Boy Scouts.
"He will certainly be missed. The K-9 Unit and the Cooper Family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
RELATED: Deputy resigns after slamming K-9 to the ground, fracturing leg, report says
RELATED: K-9 retires from police department and all his dog co-workers showed up to the party
Posted Aug 06 2019 06:19AM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:26AM EDT
The principal of Mainland High School could be on her way out because of an issue over AP testing.
Principal Cheryl Salerno came under fire this spring during testing season when hundreds of students were given unofficial AP tests at the end of the school year, but it was actually a placebo. Some students got the real AP tests while others did not.
The ones with the placebo test got no college credit for passing. The school reprimanded Salerno with written warnings last month.
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:51AM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 05:52AM EDT
The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager.
Chloe Mai Farren, 14, was last seen on August 3 around midnight at a family member's home in Port St. Lucie.
Posted Aug 05 2019 11:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 12:12AM EDT
The President Monday discussed Red Flag Laws when talking about this weekend's two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Those laws are very similar to what Florida passed after the Parkland school shooting.
The legislation is backed by both lawmakers and law enforcement who agree passing it on a federal level would help prevent some of these mass shootings. Back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton have people reeling and lawmakers fired up.
"We also need to honor them with action," said U.S. Representative Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee.