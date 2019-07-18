“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since failing to re-sign with the 49ers, says in the ad.
The “Dream Crazy” commercial, which also referenced star athletes such as Serena Williams, LeBron James and Shaquem Alphonso Griffin, highlights people who aspire to go beyond athleticism and be the best in the world at what they do. It scored a 2019 Emmy nod for outstanding commercial alongside impressive ads for Netflix as well as Apple’s Macbook and iPhone XS.
A report from Edison Trends said the company’s online sales grew 31 percent the week the campaign was launched. The surge was stronger than the 17 percent increase recorded last year during the same period, the report stated.
“There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales but the data does not support that theory,” the company said in a statement.
Despite his part in the popular ad, Kaepernick, who has been under contract with Nike since 2011, was recently at odds with the company. He reportedly took issue with the brand's use of Betsy Ross’ U.S. flag design on its new Air Max 1 USA.
Kaepernick allegedly complained because the protesting quarterback said he felt the use of the Betsy Ross flag was offensive and carried slavery connotations, sources told The Wall Street Journal.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal’s report stated: “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery.”
Posted Jul 18 2019 09:47AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 09:49AM EDT
Do you know the woman in this sketch?
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a woman whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River on July 7.
Posted Jul 18 2019 09:24AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 09:28AM EDT
A Florida man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies said they found a live alligator in a cooler in the bed of his truck.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies pulled over Christopher Lacy on Tuesday because of an obscured tag violation. There was also reportedly a man standing up in the back of the truck while it was moving.
When deputies got permission to search the truck, they looked inside a cooler and found a small alligator inside.
Posted Jul 18 2019 08:54AM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 09:01AM EDT
An endangered child alert has been issued by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for 1-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo.
Lachlan went missing from Putnam County. According to TBI, he was last seen on Wednesday with Margot Walker. It's not known what the relationship is between the two.