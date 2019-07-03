Since pulling the shoe, several leaked pairs have sold for more than $2,000.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey expressed his disappointment in Nike for the recall. He is pulling incentives for the new Nike plant that was set to open in Goodyear, Arizona.
Nike has made its decision, and now we're making ours. I've ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019
Nike has made its decision, and now we're making ours. I've ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/
California Governor is praising Nike, though. He said that his state was "open for business" following the controversy.
Hey, @Nike — we're just a quick jaunt over the border... Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 3, 2019
Hey, @Nike — we're just a quick jaunt over the border... Thank you for doing the right thing. CA is open for business and welcomes those that represent the best of our American values. pic.twitter.com/dLN7EuYBFS
Nike currently employs 35,000 people in the United States and is committed to creating more jobs.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jul 03 2019 12:05PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 12:21PM EDT
Facebook and Instagram users are reporting issues while using the platforms.
According to Downdetector.com , Facebook has been experiencing issues since 8:04 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. A live outage map shows that users are affected around the world. Most of the reported problems involve pictures.
A Facebook representative said that they are experiencing a bug that is affecting publishing. They are said to be "working to resolve this as quickly as possible."
Posted Jul 03 2019 11:12AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 12:36PM EDT
The Cheesecake Factory wants to make sure your Fourth of July is extra sweet.
From Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, you can get a free slice of the company's famous Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake just by making a delivery order through DoorDash.
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:27AM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:31AM EDT
An independent contractor was fired by a black couple in Georgia after he pulled up to their house Saturday with a Confederate flag attached to the back of his truck.
The Atlanta couple, Allison and Zeke Brown, had hired the contractor to replace the brakes on their golf cart. A Ring camera captured the couples' interaction with the contractor.