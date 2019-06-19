On June 12, Kenni’s parents, Meagan and Michael Xydias posted a touching photo of their daughter on the page wearing a pink tank top that reads “This Unicorn Beat Cancer” along with the message “We’re NED (no evidence of disease)!”
“Thank you so much for all the prayers and for keeping us in your thoughts for the past 4 months,” a later read. “Our journey began 2/14 and today, 6/12, Kenni has officially kicked cancer’s *ss! We couldn’t have gotten through this without your love, support and prayers. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts! We thank God every day for taking care of our baby and giving us such faithful prayer warriors to help us get through this nightmare.”
The post said Kenni’s most recent scans showed no evidence of disease in her abdomen or chest, and that she was able to ring the bell signifying the end of her treatment. She is scheduled to have the port in her chest removed on Friday.
Kenni’s symptoms had first started with on-again-off-again fevers, irritability, picky eating and bloating in her stomach. The family had recently moved and switched pediatricians, and Kenni had just started a new daycare so her symptoms weren’t overly alarming at first. But after being told several times that it was likely constipation, Meagan decided to push further and they landed at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital where an ultrasound discovered cancerous tumors in the toddler’s body.
She was officially diagnosed with stage 3 yolk sac ovarian cancer, the result of germ cell tumors that typically form in the reproductive organs of children, but can also appear in other areas including neck, chest, abdomen, tailbone, pelvis or brain.
Kenni underwent surgery to remove the tumors, along with her right ovary and five inches of her small intestine before facing several rounds of chemotherapy. Meagan previously told Fox News that she hoped sharing her daughter’s story would reach parents who may be hesitating to push for a diagnosis or ask more questions at the doctor’s office.
“If that helps just one person, then it’ll all be worth it,” she said.
More than 11,000 people have been following Kenni's updates on Facebook.
Posted Jun 19 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 01:15PM EDT
That's a big goldfish!
Buffalo Niagra Waterkeeper posted a photo on June 14 of a 14-inch goldfish that was caught in the Niagra River "just downstream of the wastewater treatment plant."
Posted Jun 19 2019 12:26PM EDT
Boeing is moving their Space and Launch headquarters to the Space Coast.
Boeing announced on Wednesday that they are moving their Space and Launch headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to the Space Coast in Titusville, Florida.
"Looking to the future, this storied Florida space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing’s space programs as we continue to build our company’s leadership beyond gravity,” said Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and Chief Executive Officer Leanne Caret. “The time is right for us to locate our space headquarters where so much of our space history was made over the past six decades and where so much history awaits.”
Posted Jun 19 2019 11:18AM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 11:20AM EDT
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is looking for two masked suspects who they said held up a Daytona Beach convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Saturday.
According to deputies, this happened around 4:35 a.m. at the BP gas station on Derbyshire Road. One of the suspects reportedly held a gun to the clerk's neck, pushed him toward the back of the store where the cash register and his accomplice stole money.
Deputies say less than 30 minutes later, another armed robbery occurred a few miles away at the Stop & Save on Mason Ave.