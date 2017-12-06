< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Biden says he's coming for assault weapons, as 2020 Dems urge new ban in wake of shootings

Posted Aug 07 2019 06:17AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 06:27AM EDT shootings&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/biden-says-he-s-coming-for-assault-weapons-as-2020-dems-urge-new-ban-in-wake-of-shootings" data-title="Biden says he's coming for assault weapons, as 2020 Dems urge new ban in wake of shootings" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/biden-says-he-s-coming-for-assault-weapons-as-2020-dems-urge-new-ban-in-wake-of-shootings" addthis:title="Biden says he's coming for assault weapons, as 2020 Dems urge new ban in wake of shootings"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422581595.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422581595");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422581595-414286771"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422581595-414286771" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422581595" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The horrific mass shootings in <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-assault-weapons-ban-shootings">El Paso and Dayton </a>that left 31 people dead and dozens more injured have thrust the issue of gun violence into the center of the 2020 presidential campaign -- with calls growing louder in the Democratic field for the return of an assault-weapons ban.</p><p>Many in the record-setting field of two-dozen Democratic White House hopefuls already supported the ban, but the weekend tragedies have emboldened those calls as candidates highlight and in some cases build upon their gun control platforms.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/illinois-man-travels-to-el-paso-and-dayton-to-make-crosses-for-shooting-victims"><strong>RELATED: Illinois man travels to El Paso and Dayton to make crosses for shooting victims</strong></a></p><p>Primary front-runner Joe Biden went so far Monday as to say he's coming for those guns.</p><p>The former vice president, in a CNN interview, said that a Biden administration would push for a "national buyback program" to get such firearms "off the street."</p><p>Asked what he'd say to gun owners worried that Biden would be coming for their guns, he quickly answered: "Bingo! You're right, if you have an assault weapon."</p><p>"The fact of the matter is [assault weapons] should be illegal. Period," Biden said. "The Second Amendment doesn't say you can't restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can't buy a bazooka. You can't have a flame-thrower."</p><p>Biden has long supported bans on assault weapons and firearms with high-capacity magazines, as well as universal background checks for gun purchases. As a senator from Delaware, Biden had a large role in crafting the 1994 assault-weapons ban.</p><p>The bill was quickly signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton after narrowly passing the Senate in a 52-48 vote. The law – which prohibited civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms defined as assault weapons as well as certain large-capacity ammunition magazines – expired in 2004. Attempts to reauthorize the ban over the past 15 years have been unsuccessful.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/rihanna-criticizes-president-trump-s-response-to-el-paso-dayton-mass-shootings"><strong>RELATED: Rihanna criticizes President Trump's response to El Paso, Dayton mass shootings</strong></a></p><p>Biden's far from the only presidential candidate to renew the push for an assault-weapons ban in the wake of the weekend massacres.</p><p>South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced "an action plan to combat the threat of white nationalist terrorism, abetted by weak gun laws and the gun lobby."</p><p>The alleged gunman in the El Paso shooting -- a 21-year-old white supremacist -- killed at least 22 people.</p><p>As part of his wide-ranging plan, Buttigieg is calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.</p><p>Buttigieg – a Naval Reserve veteran who served in the Afghanistan war – emphasized that "weapons like the one I carried in Afghanistan have no place on our streets or in our schools."</p><p>"The same is true for high-capacity magazines, some of which can hold up to 100 rounds of ammunition and significantly increase a shooter's ability to injure and kill large numbers of people quickly without needing to reload," he added.</p><p>Even before the weekend's shootings, curbing gun violence was a central tenet in New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker's campaign -- he's calling for the federal licensing of all gun owners - and Sen. Kamala Harris of California repeatedly vowed if elected to take action on the issue in the first 100 days of her administration.</p><p>And gun violence's a centerpiece to the White House bid by former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, who suspended his campaign to return to his hometown of El Paso.</p><p>In this summer's primary debates, the candidates have highlighted a list of proposals they've pledged to enact – from banning assault weapons and restrictions on magazine capacities to universal background checks and laws to prevent those with a history of domestic violence or mental illness from purchasing weapons.</p><p>But it remains unclear what measures the current Congress might be willing to consider. Some lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, have backed calls for "red-flag laws" to take firearms from those deemed a risk to public safety, after President Trump endorsed the measures on Monday.</p><p>But Trump focused largely on mental health, while saying: "Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger, not the gun."</p><p>An assault-weapons ban is a far more sweeping measure that, at this stage, has little support from Republican lawmakers.</p><p>The dialogue in the 2020 race comes as amid a spate of mass shootings already this year. The escalating debate among the candidates marks the first time in almost a generation that Democratic presidential candidates are heavily emphasizing gun violence on the campaign trail.</p><p>Then-Democratic Vice President Al Gore and Republican Gov. George W. Bush battled over the issue in the 2000 election, one year after the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. The two candidates clashed, among other things, over moves to prevent cities from suing gun manufacturers.</p><p>But four years later, Democratic nominee Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts didn't make gun control a major focus of his campaign. Neither did President Barack Obama in his 2008 election and 2012 re-election. And while Hillary Clinton supported tightening gun laws, she didn't spotlight her stance as the Democrats 2016 presidential nominee.</p><p>But after dozens of high-profile incidents in recent years – from the Orlando, Florida nightclub mass shooting in 2016 where 49 were killed, to the Las Vegas concert massacre that left 58 dead and the Parkland mass shooting where 17 students and faculty were killed – tackling gun violence has become a top policy for Democratic congressional and presidential candidates.</p><p>Gun violence was the second most pressing issue facing the country, according to a Fox News poll conducted in May. More Mobile App News Feed Stories

Missouri man rescues dog left tied to electrical cord on side of interstate overpass
Posted Aug 07 2019 07:26AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 07:31AM EDT
A passing commuter rescued a dog tied to an electrical cord on the side of an interstate overpass in Missouri on Monday.
David Fredman was driving to work on Interstate 70 in Independence when he spotted the dog.
"I saw what looked like a dog that was being hung over the side of some sort of power box," Fredman told Fox 4 KC. "The cord was definitely strangling him. His feet were touching the ground, but they were barely touching the ground. He was trying to whip his head left and right but could barely move it."

Walgreens to shut 200 U.S. stores
Posted Aug 07 2019 07:05AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 07:06AM EDT
Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year. Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.

WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood
Posted Aug 07 2019 06:33AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 07:07AM EDT
They're baaaaack!
A video recorded by Stuart, Florida resident Abriel Arnel shows a massive amount of crabs crawling around her neighborhood.
"We've lived here for a few years and this is the worst we've seen them!" Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/watch-crabs-invade-florida-neighborhood" title="WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood" data-articleId="422581495" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crabs_invade_neighborhood_in_Stuart__Flo_0_7577846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crabs_invade_neighborhood_in_Stuart__Flo_0_7577846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crabs_invade_neighborhood_in_Stuart__Flo_0_7577846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crabs_invade_neighborhood_in_Stuart__Flo_0_7577846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/07/Crabs_invade_neighborhood_in_Stuart__Flo_0_7577846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crabs invade neighborhood in Stuart, Florida" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WATCH: Crabs invade Florida neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They're baaaaack!</p><p>A video recorded by Stuart, Florida resident Abriel Arnel shows a massive amount of crabs crawling around her neighborhood.</p><p>"We've lived here for a few years and this is the worst we've seen them!" 