- Singer Rihanna took to social media on Sunday to criticize President Trump's reaction to a weekend of mass shootings across America.

The first shooting occurred on Saturday at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas. At least 20 people were killed. That was followed by another shooting in a nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed nine lives.

Shortly before the shooting Dayton, President Trump tweeted that the shooting in El Paso was "an act of cowardice." He goes on to say that "I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."

Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

On Sunday, Rihanna took to both Twitter and Instagram to criticize that tweet by the President Trump. She wrote "Um... Donald, you spelt "terrorism" wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead."

She went on to say "Imagine a world where it's easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!"

She concluded her Instagram post by offering her condolences and prayers to the families and loved ones affected by both shootings.

"My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I'm so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!" she said.

