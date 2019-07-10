< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana' class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/baker-mistakes-moana-birthday-cake-request-for-marijuana-" data-title="Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/baker-mistakes-moana-birthday-cake-request-for-marijuana-" addthis:title="Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417232978.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417232978");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417232978-417230661"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Kensli&nbsp;Taylor Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Kensli Taylor Davis</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417232978-417230661" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/marijuana%20cake%20%20for%20web_1562763810315.png_7498187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Jul 10 2019 09:17AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:37AM EDT class='dateline'>MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - If 'Moana' and 'marijuana' sounds the same to you, you're not alone.</p><p>A Georgia woman's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kensli.davis">Facebook post </a>is going viral after posting about a hilarious birthday cake mix-up.</p><p>Kensli Taylor Davis says that her mom ordered a cake from a local baker for her upcoming 25th birthday party. Her mother told the baker how much Kensli loved Disney's 'Moana' and wanted a cake themed around the character.</p><p>When her mother went to pick up the cake, she found a marijuana-themed birthday surprise!</p><p>"So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do)," Kensli wrote on Facebook. "Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana 😂😂😂 ."</p><p>The baker reportedly misheard the mother and decorated Kensli's cake with a cannabis leaf and a 'My Little Pony' character that appeared to be stoned and smoking a joint. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/heavy-rain-ahead-for-central-florida-with-high-chance-of-tropical-development-in-gulf" title="Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf" data-articleId="417020294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 Weather Authority" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical depression has an 70 percent chance of forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). </p><p>Forecasters in Miami said a trough of low pressure moved out of Georgia and emerged over Apalachee Bay in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.</p><p>A tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf, as the system begins to track to the west. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/disturbance-in-gulf-of-mexico-has-90-chance-of-becoming-tropical-depression-or-storm" title="Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has 90% chance of becoming tropical depression or storm" data-articleId="417228824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_report__July_10__2019_am_0_7497908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather report: July 10, 2019 am" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has 90% chance of becoming tropical depression or storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A weather system in the Gulf of Mexico now has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center reports.</p><p>"We are watching an area of low pressure likely to develop into our next tropical system," Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "It could be a tropical depression in the next couple of days. Tropical Storm Barry on deck."</p><p>Download the app | Live radar</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: 