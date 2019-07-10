< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417238130-417240009" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/10/hot%20dog%20recall_1562767677603.png_7498605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Georgia-based food company Flowers Foods has issued a voluntary recall for hot dog and hamburger buns sold at several stores across the country like Walmart and Aldi.</p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Georgia-based food company Flowers Foods has issued a voluntary recall for hot dog and hamburger buns sold at several stores across the country like Walmart and Aldi.</p> <p>According to a <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowers-foods-issues-voluntary-recall-of-hamburger-and-hot-dog-buns-and-other-bakery-foods-due-to-plastic-pieces-found-in-products-300882036.html">press release from the company</a>, the products could contain small pieces of hard plastic which could be a choking hazard if consumed. </p> <p>"The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia."</p> <p>The affected buns were sold under brand names including Great Value, 7-Eleven, Home Pride, IGA, Publix and Wonder.</p> <p>Customers who purchased the products should return them for a full refund. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New and Improved Fox 35 Weather App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 11:39AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Download the new and improved FOX 35 weather app! It's updated design gets you easy access to interactive radar, live streaming videos and up to the minute traffic. </p><p>DOWNLOAD NOW : iPhone | iPad | Android</p><p>FOX 35 News is your Orlando WEATHER AUTHORITY! We have redesigned our powerful and flexible, free mobile app from the ground up. Our new and improved Weather App lets you scroll through the features you currently enjoy, but now on a user-friendly screen! And, with fully integrated GPS functionality, you can personalize and track weather all over the world. You’ll receive current weather conditions, alerts when lightning or heavy precipitation happens in your neighborhood, hourly and daily forecasts from your FOX 35 Weather Authorities, severe weather alerts, up-to-the-minute traffic info plus LIVE-streaming newscasts. This comprehensive weather app truly work for you anytime, anywhere! Go ahead, turn your smart phone into your very own Weather Authority with the FOX 35 Weather App powered by FOX 35 Orlando.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/heavy-rain-ahead-for-central-florida-with-high-chance-of-tropical-development-in-gulf" title="Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf" data-articleId="417020294" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tropical_depression_likely_to_form_in_Gu_0_7496395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 Weather Authority" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rain ahead for Central Florida with 70% chance of tropical development in Gulf</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical depression has an 70 percent chance of forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). </p><p>Forecasters in Miami said a trough of low pressure moved out of Georgia and emerged over Apalachee Bay in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.</p><p>A tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf, as the system begins to track to the west. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thousands-of-dollars-in-unclaimed-checks-at-orange-county-clerk-s-office" title="Thousands of dollars in unclaimed checks at Orange County Clerk's Office" data-articleId="417278190" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/04/Money_1445129991941_371010_ver1.0_640_360_1551737138072_6850820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: WJZY" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of dollars in unclaimed checks at Orange County Clerk's Office</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Short on cash? You may have a check waiting for you at the Orange County Clerk's Office.</p><p>The office reports that they have thousands of dollars in unclaimed checks. Some are those that were mailed but never cashed and others may have just simply been forgotten about.</p><p>There are nearly 5,000 checks that belong to residents or businesses that include uncashed jury checks, vendor payments, refunds, restitution, and cash bonds. 