Alabama passes chemical castration bill for sex offenders
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 02:48PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410751575-387199123" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410751575" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONTGOMERY, Ala. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Alabama lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow courts to order chemical castration for someone convicted of a sex crime against children under the age of 13.</p> <p><a href="https://legiscan.com/AL/bill/HB379/2019">Bill HB 379</a> would have child sex offenders undergo chemical castration before they leave prison. </p> <p>The bill was introduced by State Rep. Steve Hurst who hopes this type of punishment would make sex offenders think twice.</p> <p>According to the bill, chemical castration would be a mandatory condition of parole for lawbreakers convicted of sex crimes.</p> <p>The bill is now waiting for a signature from Governor Kay Ivey to have it signed into law.</p> <p>According to the Florida Action Committee, the offenders will have to pay the cost of the castration.</p> <p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida.</em></p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/new-york-could-become-first-state-to-ban-cat-declawing">New York could become first state to ban cat declawing</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/indiana-father-says-teacher-gave-autistic-son-11-award-for-most-annoying-male-report">Indiana father says teacher gave autistic son, 11, award for ‘most annoying male': 