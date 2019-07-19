"I asked the lady behind the counter if she could write 'Happy Birthday Lizard ' on it and a few minutes later, she handed it back," Jones tells Fox 35. " I didn’t think to look at it because it seemed like a pretty simple request."
Jones took the cake home and as she was unloading the car, she noticed a huge mistake.
RELATED: Baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'
"The lady didn't hear 'Lizard'...she heard 'loser."
'Happy Birthday Loser' clearly was not a message for a 2-year-old's birthday. After the shock wore off, Jones says she couldn't help but laugh.
"I haven’t had any loser cakes to compare it to, but the bar has been set pretty high, I have to say!"
Little 'Lizard' did end up getting the cake replaced with one that said "You're a Winner" and enjoyed a wonderful birthday.
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:43AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:54AM EDT
A dog is recovering after being discovered last week buried alive on a beach in Hawaii , according to an animal rescue.
PAWS of Hawaii said on Facebook the dog, named Leialoha, was discovered July 9 on a beach on the island of Oahu "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur."
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:26AM EDT
A man in Oklahoma has been arrested after authorities say he raped a 4-year-old child inside a McDonald's bathroom while she was on a daycare field trip.
Joshua Kabatra, 35, is facing two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child.
According to investigators, the child was on a field trip with her daycare class and was with other kids in the restaurant's play area. The girl reportedly went to use the bathroom and when she didn't come out for a few minutes, daycare workers went to check on her and noticed the door was locked.
Posted Jul 19 2019 07:35AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:36AM EDT
At least three overdose deaths in West Virginia may be linked to a growing trend in Boone County where police believe drug users are turning to wasp spray as an alternative form of methamphetamine.
Sgt. Charles Sutphin with the West Virginia State Police said that people are using the cans of insect repellent to create a "synthetic" version of the drug.
"We're seeing this here on the streets in Boone County," Sutphin told Charleston's WCHS-TV. "People are making a synthetic type methamphetamine out of wasp spray."