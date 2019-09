- The search for a missing Florida teenager has intensified after her family said they received a video call showing the girl tied up to a chair with a rope around her neck.

The Davie Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Destiny Rose, who has been missing since Aug. 20. She was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches.

According to Davie police, the aunt of the missing girl said she got a terrifying live video call from Destiny's Instagram account. In the video, the aunt says that a Hispanic male was filming Destiny crying while bound to a chair.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” the anonymous man reportedly said before hanging up the call, police told the Miami Herald.

Destiny's family says she is a habitual runaway. The man is described as being in his late 20s to 30s with a crew cut hairstyle and a patch of facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

