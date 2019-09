- The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees approved the name of a new amenity on campus that will be used for athletes and tailgating.

McNamara Cove includes a lazy river, a pool, and volleyball courts. The area will not only be used as a recovery and recreational area for student athletes, but will also be used for tailgating during UCF home games. The University calling it -- "covegating."

The school said in a release, Covegating in McNamara Cove will generate new operating revenues for UCF Athletics while also delivering a unique college football experience. The Cove project is being privately funded – and no state, University or student funds are part of funding it.

UCF will offer a capacity of 250 all-inclusive "Covegating" membership packages for all regular-season home football games that includes food, beverage and parking among other amenities. There will be other smaller single-day rentals such as corporate and social events that will also generate additional revenues.

Originally announced last November as a planned project, McNamara Cove construction will begin soon after the current football season and be completed by the start of the 2020 football season.