- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from her sinking car on Friday night.

Orange County Fire rescue posted photos of the rescue on their Twitter page.

This happened just off Interstate 4 in Orange County between State Roade 535 and Central Florida Parkway. The photos show the car completely upside down in a pool of water.

Firefighters worked quickly to stabilized the car and get the woman out.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

