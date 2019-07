- A rabies alert has been issued by The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH) for neighborhoods surrounding Altamonte Springs.

"The alert is in response to a feral cat which tested positive for rabies in that area," DOH said in a press release. "Residents in the area near Bunnell Rd and Sunshine Lane bordered to the north by State Road 436, to the east by State Road 434, to the south by Maitland Blvd. and to the west by Eden Park Road should avoid contact with feral cats and other wildlife."

The DOH is asking the public to get checked out if they or a family member or friend thinks they may have been bitten or scratched by a feral cat that tested positive for rabies.

This rabies alert is for 60 days.

The following advice was issued by the DOH:

• All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

• Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

• Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

• Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

• If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident to Seminole County Animal Services.

• Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

A 60-day rabies alert is also active for southwest Orange County. The affected area is a 2-mile radius around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive.