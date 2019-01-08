Woman fighting for her life after being shot

- A woman found in Orange County is fighting for her life after being shot.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies say that a 32-year-old woman was shot behind the wheel of a car at the Caden at East Mil Apartments on Americana Boulevard. She was found unconscious in the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have blocked off a large section of the complex as they search for evidence. If you know anything that can help investigators, please call the Orange County Sheriff's Office.