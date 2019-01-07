Woman crashes into ditch after being shot

Posted: Jan 07 2019 10:27PM EST

Video Posted: Jan 07 2019 11:35PM EST

Updated: Jan 07 2019 11:58PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at the Caden at East Mil Apartments, located at 1989 Americana Blvd.

It was still a very active scene just before 10 p.m. on Monday following the shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.  The 32-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately released, was pulled from behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a nearby ditch.  She was found unconscious, having suffered from a gunshot wound. 

A large area of the complex was blocked off with crime scene tape and some residents were being turned away from the area as investigators gathered information.

