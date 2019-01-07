Woman crashes into ditch after being shot

- Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting at the Caden at East Mil Apartments, located at 1989 Americana Blvd.

It was still a very active scene just before 10 p.m. on Monday following the shooting that sent one woman to the hospital. The 32-year-old woman, whose name was not immediately released, was pulled from behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a nearby ditch. She was found unconscious, having suffered from a gunshot wound.

A large area of the complex was blocked off with crime scene tape and some residents were being turned away from the area as investigators gathered information.