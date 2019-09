- Detectives have identified the victim of a Sumter County homicide investigation.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of an unresponsive female at a home on CR-223 in Oxford on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased female inside the home. She has now been identified as 68-year-old Jenetta Floyd.

Detectives believe Floyd died as a result of homicidal violence. They have identified a person of interest who is an associate of Ms. Floyd.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

