- A homicide investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a Florida home.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of an unresponsive female at a home on CR-223 in Oxford.

Upon arrival, they said that a deceased female was found inside the home. She has not been positively identified but appears to have died as a result of homicidal violence.

Detectives are reportedly working with the Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the victim's identify as well as anyone that the victim associated with so that they can establish a motive for this murder.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621. You can submit tips anonymously through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.