- University High School’s valedictorian gave her graduation speech on Twitter. That’s the only place she says she could share it, after she says she was told just hours before the ceremony that she was no longer allowed to speak at the ceremony.

“I was completely shocked they would take away this once in a lifetime opportunity for me,” said Kriya Naidu.

Naidu says she’d worked hard for weeks on her speech to make it special for her class while carrying special meaning to her.

“I decided to tell the story of my parents and how they immigrated from South Africa and how they built a life for themselves and my sisters,. And with all their hard work and the lessons they taught me, I was able to be first in my class,” said Naidu.

She says she’d submitted her first draft at the end of April.

“About a week before graduation they asked me to make the changes the district had told me about, which I did and resubmitted it the next day,” said Naidu.

She says she was told to take out three lighthearted things that she’d written to get a few laughs.

“They took out a joke I made about teachers taking bribes. It was 100 percent a joke. I took it out when they told me they didn’t want it in there,” said Naidu.

She also removed a line about a fire someone set in a school bathroom. She says several friends in the class of 2019 have said that was one of their most memorable days of school.

“They got to spend the day in the gym and put on a mini talent show,” Naidu recalled.

She also had to take a quote from Rapper Cardi B.

“Which was knock me down nine time,s but I get up 10,” said Naidu.

She says the assistant principal had her take out that line because Cardi B used to be a stripper. Naidu says she followed orders and took everything out of her speech that she was told to. She says Thursday night she got a call from her assistant principal asking her to pre-record her speech on Friday.

“He wouldn’t tell me why I had to pre-record the speech. But I was not able to do it because it was so last minute. Friday I had AP exams in morning and work in the afternoon,” Naidu said.

The Naidu’s say they didn’t know there was an issue until hours before the graduation ceremony Tuesday morning when the principal called Naidu’s mom. The Naidu’s say that’s when they were told that Kriya would not be allowed to deliver the graduation speech. When Naidu got to the arena she saw her name printed in the program.

Adding insult to injury, “As first in class, I’m supposed to be called across the stage first,” Naidu said, adding that tradition was broken this year.

To top off the day of disappointment, Naidu says her name was mispronounced. “I got my diploma, walked across the stage and decided to leave I was so mad. I didn’t want to be there anymore. I was too upset,” Naidu said.

Orange County Public Schools released a statement, which read, “Orange County Public Schools is proud of its Class of 2019 and its valedictorians who challenged themselves throughout their high school years. Valedictorians are role models to their peers and their speech is a moment of inspiration and celebration. University High School administrators worked closely with the valedictorian providing her guidance after reviewing her speech. She was then given the opportunity to pre-record her speech as is the practice in some of our high schools. We were disappointed that she chose not to do so. We wish her and the Class of 2019 much success in their future.”

Naidu says she was never given an ultimatum and that the OCPS ruined a day she’d been working hard for since the 1st day of 9th grade. The new graduate and her family now plan on taking the matter up with the school board at their next meeting.