- K-9 Henk is officially retired.

After 7 years of faithful service with the Bloomfield Police Department in Colorado, Henk, a 9-year-old purebred Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands, will be spending his golden doggie years relaxing. And what better way to send him off than with a party!

The police department gave K-9 Henk the send-off he deserved. Henk was given a plaque for his years of service and even had his K-9 co-workers there to celebrate with him.

"Henk has officially retired from the Broomfield Police Department after seven years of service with Officer Faczak," the department wrote on Facebook. "He was retired due to his age, and will now spend the remainder of his life relaxing by the fire and sleeping in the shade. Thank you for your service, K-9 Henk!"

Henk was trained and certified in tracking and criminal apprehension as well as drug detection. He also reportedly knows commands in three languages. Along with his handler, Officer Faczak, the two would often participate in community events around town.

Enjoy retirement, Henk!