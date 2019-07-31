< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. K-9 retires from police department and all his dog co-workers showed up to the party addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/k-9-retires-from-police-department-and-all-his-dog-co-workers-showed-up-to-the-party" addthis:title="K-9 retires from police department and all his dog co-workers showed up to the party"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421109510.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421109510");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog%20for%20web_1564504921835.png_7559773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog%20for%20web_1564504921835.png_7559773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog for web_1564504921835.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog1_1564504774918_7559770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog1_1564504774918.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog22_1564504772584_7559769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog22_1564504772584.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog3_1564504772509_7559768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog3_1564504772509.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/k9party_1564504733213_7559767_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="k9party_1564504733213.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421109510-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog%20for%20web_1564504921835.png_7559773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept." title="dog for web_1564504921835.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog1_1564504774918_7559770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept." title="dog1_1564504774918.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog22_1564504772584_7559769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept." title="dog22_1564504772584.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/dog3_1564504772509_7559768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept." title="dog3_1564504772509.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/k9party_1564504733213_7559767_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept." title="k9party_1564504733213.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: Broomfield Police Dept.</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script BROOMFIELD, Colo. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - K-9 Henk is officially retired. 

After 7 years of faithful service with the Bloomfield Police Department in Colorado, Henk, a 9-year-old purebred Dutch Shepherd from the Netherlands, will be spending his golden doggie years relaxing. And what better way to send him off than with a party!

The police department gave K-9 Henk the send-off he deserved. Henk was given a plaque for his years of service and even had his K-9 co-workers there to celebrate with him.

"Henk has officially retired from the Broomfield Police Department after seven years of service with Officer Faczak," the department wrote on Facebook. "He was retired due to his age, and will now spend the remainder of his life relaxing by the fire and sleeping in the shade. Thank you for your service, K-9 Henk!"

Henk was trained and certified in tracking and criminal apprehension as well as drug detection. He also reportedly knows commands in three languages. Along with his handler, Officer Faczak, the two would often participate in community events around town.

Enjoy retirement, Henk!

