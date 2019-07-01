A Florida mother is pleading for her son's safe return home after he went missing last week.

The Lake Wales Police Department says that 15-year-old Logan Michael Willard is missing. They shared a message from Logan's mother onto their Facebook page. It said that Logan went missing sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In the post, Logan's mother said that he has dark brown hair, brown eyes, freckles on his cheeks and nose, and weighs about 115 pounds. He likes to wear a white hat. He also has his black backpack with orange trim, red Puma tennis shoes, and a pocket knife.