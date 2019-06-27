< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jury finds Scott Nelson guilty in murder of Jennifer Fulford ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A jury has found a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver and house manager guilty.</p><p>Scott Edward Nelson, 55, admitted to killing Jennifer Fulford, 56, of Altamonte Springs; however, during testimony in his own defense on Thursday, he said it was never his intent to take her life. Instead, he blamed Fulford's violent death on his federal probation officer, who was assigned to him following his release from federal prison in 2017.</p><p>"[I] was starving to death on the streets of Winter Park, one of the richest towns in Florida. The federal government turned me into an animal," Nelson told the court.</p><p>Nelson is accused of forcing his way into a Winter Park home and kidnapping Jennifer Lynn Fulford on Sept. 27, 2017. After holding her captive for brief period, he fatally stabbed her and dumped the body off of Apopka-Vineland Road.</p><p>"I never intended to kill that woman," he said. "It was not in my heart to do that. It wasn't what I had planned. I didn't want to kill that woman. She had never done anything to me." </p><p>Nelson worked for a small business after his release from prison, and his employer also offered his a place to stay. Nelson blamed his probation officer for getting him fired from the job and leaving him homeless.</p><p>"I was hungry and starving to death on the streets," he said.</p><p>Ten days after the murder, investigators said Nelson took an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, where he was caught. He claimed, he waited for authorities to come get him.</p><p>"I allowed them to catch me," he said.</p><p>Nelson was the only witness for the defense. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida drivers are the fourth worst in the country, according to new study</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maybe it will improve with the new texting and driving law going into effect on July 1, but for now, Florida drivers are reportedly terrible.</p><p>According to a new study by SmartAsset, drivers in the Sunshine State are the fourth worst in the nation. That's quite a drop considering in 2018, Florida was ranked the eighth overall worst. </p><p>RELATED: New texting and driving law goes into effect July 1</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/from-budget-to-vaping-new-laws-take-effect-monday" title="From budget to vaping, new laws take effect Monday" data-articleId="415265564" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From budget to vaping, new laws take effect Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida’s record $90.98 billion spending plan for next fiscal year and more than 100 new laws will hit the books Monday.</p><p>The new laws, passed by the Legislature this spring and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, deal with issues ranging from bans on texting while driving and vaping to adding toll roads and preventing local governments from uprooting vegetable gardens.</p><p>Among the laws taking effect Monday:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-road-crew-misspells-only-on-street" title="Florida road crew misspells 'ONLY' as 'OLNY' on street" data-articleId="415264825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/only%20sign_1561736654871.png_7453950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/only%20sign_1561736654871.png_7453950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/only%20sign_1561736654871.png_7453950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/only%20sign_1561736654871.png_7453950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/only%20sign_1561736654871.png_7453950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Dan Sparks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida road crew misspells 'ONLY' as 'OLNY' on street</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A road crew in Cape Coral may need to use spell check next time they put down permanent paint.</p><p>Resident Dan Sparks was near the intersection of Southwest 10th Place and Cape Coral Parkway East when he noticed the word "only" misspelled as "OLNY" on the road. </p><p>The photo was posted to the Cape Coral Forum this week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-isnt-dead-shes-sleeping-dog-the-bounty-hunter-shares-touching-words-after-wifes-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY%20Dog%20the%20Bounty_1561751176881.jpg_7454543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Dog the Bounty Hunter (L) and Beth Chapman arrive at the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)" title="165978243_1561751176881-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Beth isn't dead, she's sleeping': Dog the Bounty Hunter shares touching words after wife's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/megan-rapinoe-says-she-stands-by-the-comments-she-made-about-not-going-to-white-house"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1158019235%20THUMB_1561671624444.jpg_7451645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her sides first goal from the penalty spot in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)" title="1158019235_1561671624443-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe says she ‘stands by the comments' she made about not going to White House</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police announced on Friday that they have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police arrest 31-year-old man on murder, kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/fda-investigating-connection-between-certain-dog-foods-and-canine-heart-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/dog%20generic_1561731622019.jpg_7453768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="dog generic wtxf_1561731622019.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA investigating connection between 