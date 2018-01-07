< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rabies alert issued for area near Epcot data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417060159-304935266" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Posted Jul 09 2019 11:18AM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 11:20AM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - According to the Department of Health Orange County, a 60-day rabies alert is active for southwest Orange County. The affected area is a 2-mile radius around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive. </p> <p>They say that a cat was confirmed with rabies. </p> <p>The Department of Health Orange County suggests that those in the area avoid all wild and domestic cats or dogs. If bitten or scratched by a wild animal, please seek medical treatment immediately. </p> <p>Rabies is a disease of the nervous system. It can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans. The virus is spread through saliva. Humans may be infected through a bite wound, scratch, or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal. </p> <p>The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Dunkin' manager accused of hiring fake employee, stealing checks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A manager for Dunkin' Donuts in Largo, Florida is charged with grand theft after deputies say she hired a fake employee so she could pocket the paychecks.</p><p>Markia Nelson, 29, was arrested on Monday. An arrested report lists Nelson as the manager of the Dunkin' Donuts on Ulmerton Road. </p><p>According to Pinellas Park police, Nelson hired a "fictitious person" in May. Nelson reportedly clocked the fake employee in and out from May 16 through July 6. The arrest report states that the fake employee earned about $1,610 after 'working' 235 hours at $8.65 an hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/florida-woman-picked-her-nose-stuck-unwashed-hands-in-ice-cream-police-say" title="Florida woman picked her nose, stuck unwashed hands in ice cream, police say" data-articleId="417075778" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman picked her nose, stuck unwashed hands in ice cream, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 12:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for sticking her unwashed hands and spitting in ice cream at an Indian Shores ice cream shop, police said.</p><p>Indian Shores police arrested 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha after she was seen in surveillance video tampering with ice cream and supplies at Lu Lu’s Ice Cream and Candy Shop on at least three days in June, they said. </p><p>On June 17, police said she used “the bathroom with the door wide open” five times and didn’t wash her hands. Wypcha then walked to a freezer storing organic ice cream, opened ice cream containers, and placed her hands in them, police said. Investigators said surveillance video showed her picking her nose and sticking her hands in the ice cream, and another video showed her spitting into the ice cream containers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/guests-at-disney-world-claim-guns-went-missing-from-their-cars" title="Guests at Disney World claim guns went missing from their cars" data-articleId="417061584" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guests at Disney World claim guns went missing from their cars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:25AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two separate guests at D isney World have recently reported their guns going missing from their cars, which were parked in the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom lots, respectively.</p><p>One further claimed he found a stapler where his .45 should have been.</p><p>RELATED: Disney World brings back summer ticket deal for Florida residents</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gender-reveal-ends-with-car-in-flames"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="QUEENSLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT_gender reveal_070919_1562687057250.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gender reveal ends with car in flames</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/el-al-israel-airlines-launches-new-service-from-orlando-to-tel-aviv"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/tel%20aviv_1562685224059.png_7493883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tel aviv_1562685224059.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>EL AL Israel Airlines launches new service from Orlando to Tel Aviv</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-billionaire-ross-perot-dies-at-age-89"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GettyImages-525604132_1562682187452_7493244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Republican Ross Perot Campaigning for Presidential Primaries (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Sygma via Getty Images)" title="Ross Perot-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/tips-on-navigating-processed-foods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/08/processed%20food_1562618179188.png_7488278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="processed food_1562618179188.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tips on navigating processed foods</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-investigating-shooting-in-south-charlotte" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/WJZY%20traffic%20back%20up%20steak%20n%20shake%20shooting%20070919_1562688483039.jpg_7494099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/WJZY%20traffic%20back%20up%20steak%20n%20shake%20shooting%20070919_1562688483039.jpg_7494099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/WJZY%20traffic%20back%20up%20steak%20n%20shake%20shooting%20070919_1562688483039.jpg_7494099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/WJZY%20traffic%20back%20up%20steak%20n%20shake%20shooting%20070919_1562688483039.jpg_7494099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/09/WJZY%20traffic%20back%20up%20steak%20n%20shake%20shooting%20070919_1562688483039.jpg_7494099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Steak 'n Shake in south Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/gender-reveal-ends-with-car-in-flames" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/QUEENSLAND%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_gender%20reveal_070919_1562687057250.png_7493447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gender reveal ends with car in flames</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-woman-picked-her-nose-stuck-unwashed-hands-in-ice-cream-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/JUNG%20WYPCHA_1562686103145.jpg_7493430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman picked her nose, stuck unwashed hands in ice cream, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/guests-at-disney-world-claim-guns-went-missing-from-their-cars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Guests at Disney World claim guns went missing from their cars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rabies-alert-issued-for-area-near-epcot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/01/07/GETTY%20epcot_1515344619280.jpg_4778516_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Stroshane&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rabies alert issued for area near Epcot</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 