- Florida's alligator hunting season is underway but some say they want it to stop.

Protestors lined up at the entrance of Cameron Wright Park in Sanford, holding signs calling the hunt cruel. They argue that it is inhumane and that the alligators suffer for a long time after being pulled from the water.

Bryan Wilson from the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida told Fox 35 that "the way these animals die is not in any way, shape or form quick or painless. These animals are dragged with hooks or shot with bow and arrow, they are dragged through the water until they become exhausted."

The hunting season lasts until November 1st. More than 100,000 alligators have been killed in Florida since it was legalized back in 1988.

