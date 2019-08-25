< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Protestors claim that alligator hunting season is 'cruel' and 'inhumane' 25 2019 12:43PM Posted Aug 25 2019 12:50PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 25 2019 12:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 12:51PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425519191-425519166" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425519191" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANFORD, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Florida's <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/alligator-hunting-season-is-officially-underway">alligator hunting season</a> is underway but some say they want it to stop.</p><p>Protestors lined up at the entrance of Cameron Wright Park in Sanford, holding signs calling the hunt cruel. They argue that it is inhumane and that the alligators suffer for a long time after being pulled from the water.</p><p>Bryan Wilson from the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida told Fox 35 that "the way these animals die is not in any way, shape or form quick or painless. These animals are dragged with hooks or shot with bow and arrow, they are dragged through the water until they become exhausted."</p><p>The hunting season lasts until November 1st. More Local News Stories

Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown
Posted Aug 25 2019 05:09PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 05:25PM EDT
A Florida high school football player suffered a serious injury during a game Friday night, the team said.

Nathan Dowie, starting quarterback of the Hilliard High School football team, fell after scoring a touchdown and was seemingly fine until he began to feel ill after the game.

"He was feeling fine, got in the locker room and he started feeling really sick, and at that time the trainer knew we needed to call 911, get him to the hospital," Byron Crews, one of the team's coaches, told WSOC-TV.

D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas
Posted Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT
Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.

At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.

"There couldn't be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

Millions to be spent to help Blue Springs State Park
Posted Aug 25 2019 01:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 01:17PM EDT
Three cities in Volusia County are spending millions on a new project to help Blue Springs State Park.

This year, the springs have seen blue-green algae, zombie fish, and manatees under attack. Volusia County Council has thought of a way to fix it all, though. They unanimously approved an investigation into a plan to create a recharge station that will help replenish the springs aquifer.

The added water will come from run-offs, storm water, and waste water. The water also would be filtered first. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida high school quarterback suffers brain bleeding after touchdown</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida high school football player suffered a serious injury during a game Friday night, the team said.</p><p>Nathan Dowie, starting quarterback of the Hilliard High School football team, fell after scoring a touchdown and was seemingly fine until he began to feel ill after the game.</p><p>"He was feeling fine, got in the locker room and he started feeling really sick, and at that time the trainer knew we needed to call 911, get him to the hospital," Byron Crews, one of the team's coaches, told WSOC-TV.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" title="D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas" data-articleId="425542137" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish&rsquo;s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.</p><p>At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.</p><p>“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/millions-to-be-spent-to-help-blue-springs-state-park" title="Millions to be spent to help Blue Springs State Park" data-articleId="425521021" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Fighting_blue_green_algae_at_Blue_Spring_0_7615318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Fighting_blue_green_algae_at_Blue_Spring_0_7615318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Fighting_blue_green_algae_at_Blue_Spring_0_7615318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Fighting_blue_green_algae_at_Blue_Spring_0_7615318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Fighting_blue_green_algae_at_Blue_Spring_0_7615318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Millions to be spent to help Blue Springs State Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 01:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three cities in Volusia County are spending millions on a new project to help Blue Springs State Park.</p><p>This year, the springs have seen blue-green algae, zombie fish, and manatees under attack. Volusia County Council has thought of a way to fix it all, though. They unanimously approved an investigation into a plan to create a recharge station that will help replenish the springs aquifer.</p><p>The added water will come from run-offs, storm water, and waste water. Featured Videos

Millions to be spent to help Blue Springs State Park

Protestors claim that alligator hunting season is 'cruel' and 'inhumane'

Ocoee warehouse catches fire overnight

Police: 10-year-old boy in critical condition after accidental shooting href="/news/local-news/protestors-claim-that-alligator-hunting-season-is-cruel-and-inhumane-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_gator%20hunt%20protest_082519_1566751778745.png_7615293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_gator hunt protest_082519_1566751778745.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protestors claim that alligator hunting season is 'cruel' and 'inhumane'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ocoee-warehouse-catches-fire-overnight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_ocoee%20warehouse%20fire_082519_1566750504412.png_7615290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_ocoee warehouse fire_082519_1566750504412.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ocoee warehouse catches fire overnight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-10-year-old-boy-in-critical-condition-after-accidental-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/WOFL_daytona%20beach%20shooting_082519_1566749778759.png_7615406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_daytona beach shooting_082519_1566749778759.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 10-year-old boy in critical condition after accidental shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent

Kentucky man pleads guilty to murder of girl, 7, who disappeared during football game

D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas

Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say

Bride-to-be pulls 'first look' prank on groom with best man's help: 'I was completely shocked'

'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/kentuckyman_1566766897877_7615681_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/kentuckyman_1566766897877_7615681_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/kentuckyman_1566766897877_7615681_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/kentuckyman_1566766897877_7615681_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kentucky man pleads guilty to murder of girl, 7, who disappeared during football game</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/d23-expo-disney-unveils-fifth-cruise-ship-in-fleet-plus-second-island-in-the-bahamas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;beloved&#x20;hallmark&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;Cruise&#x20;Line&#x2c;&#x20;it&#x20;has&#x20;been&#x20;a&#x20;tradition&#x20;to&#x20;adorn&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;of&#x20;Disney&#x20;ships&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;iconic&#x20;character&#x20;that&#x20;reflects&#x20;the&#x20;theme&#x20;of&#x20;each&#x20;vessel&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;Disney&#x20;Wish&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;stern&#x20;will&#x20;feature&#x20;Rapunzel&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Disney&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/widow-93-dies-of-broken-heart-brought-on-by-home-burglary-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Northamptonshire Police " title="NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE_betty munroe 2_082519_1566766598667.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Widow, 93, dies of 'broken heart' brought on by home burglary, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/bride-to-be-pulls-first-look-prank-on-groom-with-best-man-s-help-i-was-completely-shocked-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(Kristina Herman/K. Herman Photography)" title="K. Herman Photography_wedding prank 3_082519_1566766088348.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Bride-to-be pulls 'first look' prank on groom with best man's help: 'I was completely shocked'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-disney-genie-app-announced-provides-park-guests-with-custom-itineraries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Disneyparks blog_disney genie_082519_1566765746517.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 