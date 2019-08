- Alligator hunting season is officially underway.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), alligator hunting season begins on August 15th and ends on the morning of November 1st.

A Statewide Alligator Hunt permit, which is a type of limited entry permit, is required to participate in the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program. FWC says that this is one of their most popular limited entry hunts. More than 10,000 applicants will apply for about six thousand permits.

They say that the first four weeks of the season are divided into four quote weeks. Each permit is assigned to one of those weeks. Legal hunting hours are between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.

Credit card information must be given with each Statewide Alligator Hunt application. The card will be pre-authorized prior to the drawing and charged automatically if successful. Costs are listed below and included two CITES tags for the harvest of two alligators:

Florida-residents: $272

Non-residents: $1,022

Resident Disability Hunt/Fish License holders: $22

The Alligator Trapping License/Permit and two CITES tags will be mailed to the successful applicants within six weeks of purchase.

For more information on alligator hunting season, visit the FWC website.