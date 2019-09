- Orlando Police are investigating after a man got onto someone's property and burned an American Flag posted on a home.

The incident happened on East Kaley Street. The homeowner told police he did not have any recent arguments that could have prompted the act. The homeowners Ring Doorbell camera captures the whole incident, in which a man walked up to the home, and used a lighter to set the flag on fire.

The man stayed for approximately 7 minutes and continued lighting the flag until it was completely burned.

The homeowner has already replaced the flag with a new one.