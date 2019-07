- The Winter Garden Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in the shooting and killing of a man on Thursday.

Police say they responded to a call of a person shot on July 4.

"Officers attempted CPR, and EMS transported the individual to the hospital, but attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful," police said.

The victim, 25-year-old James Anthony Bacon, was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have identified the suspect. They said shooting may have been because of a dispute the suspect and victim have been having for week.

Officers are currently attempting to locate the suspect. Anyone has information on this case is asked to call Detective Dave Clarke of the Winter Garden Police Department 407-656-3636.

