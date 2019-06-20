< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Government sends migrant girls to new Florida facility Posted Jul 04 2019 06:38AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 07:10AM EDT in the U.S., said Annette Scheckler, spokeswoman for the organization, the Virginia-based U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.</p> <p>Up to 141 girls can be housed in a building in apartment-style units with two or four beds each, Sheckler said. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department, which funds the facility, said there are 38 teenage girls currently staying in the shelter, which is located in an unused section of a nursing home complex.</p> <p>The facility, which sits just south of West Palm Beach and only 9 miles (14 kilometers) away from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, opened amid scathing criticism from lawmakers and migrant advocates about poor conditions at migrant facilities in Texas and the treatment of teenagers at a detention center in Homestead, Florida. Some of the girls at the Lake Worth shelter arrived as transfers from Homestead, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.</p> <p>Their arrival also began a mere weeks after local leaders in Florida reacted with alarm to a U.S. Border Patrol notification that 1,000 migrants could be sent on a weekly basis to Palm Beach and Broward counties. Trump eventually denied the reports, saying there were “no plans to send migrants to northern or Coastal Border facilities.”</p> <p>The girls come mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. After crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, they are first taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents, and then transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services Department.</p> <p>“It’s a temporary foster-care type situation,” Sheckler told The Associated Press. “Our first concern is to keep the girls safe and secure.”</p> <p>Health and Human Services has awarded a $13.4 million grant to the nonprofit “to provide for the care and placement” of unaccompanied migrant minors until September 2021, government spending records show.</p> <p>HHS has a network of about 168 facilities in 23 states, including two smaller shelters in South Florida and the detention center in Homestead.</p> <p>Sheckler said the organization connects the teens to an attorney to work on their claims for asylum or other immigration relief.</p> <p>The facility’s bathrooms have towels, soap, toothbrushes and other hygiene products, according to Sheckler, who said she wanted to calm any fears that conditions at More Local News Stories

Fireworks forecast: Heat index could hit 110 for Fourth of July

Posted Jul 04 2019 07:03AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 07:08AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Weather_report__July_4__2019_0_7474931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Weather_report__July_4__2019_0_7474931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Weather_report__July_4__2019_0_7474931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Weather_report__July_4__2019_0_7474931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/Weather_report__July_4__2019_0_7474931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather report: July 4, 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fireworks forecast: Heat index could hit 110 for Fourth of July</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p As families across Central Florida get ready to celebrate the 4th of July with beach trips, BBQ's and fireworks, be sure to pack the sunscreen and LOTS of water.

A heat advisory is in place for several counties in north Central Florida and out toward Tampa for Independence Day. The heat index will be in the triple digits once again: 105 - 110 degrees! Troopers searching for car after good Samaritans hit, 1 killed in Orange County

Posted Jul 04 2019 06:25AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 06:26AM EDT

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating two deadly crashes in Orange County which left two pedestrians dead.

It happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near 40th Street. Amber Alert: Florida kids abducted by father who is wanted on a child abuse charge

Posted Jul 04 2019 05:34AM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 06:00AM EDT

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for two boys missing from northern Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement say 5-year-old Casen Page and 7-month-old Caden Page were last seen in Bonifay in Holmes County in the area of Highway 2. Authorities believe they may be traveling with Joseph Page, 25, in a white Ford Escape with the Florida license tag 0768TW. Authorities believe they may be traveling with Joseph Page, 25, in a white Ford Escape with the Florida license tag 0768TW.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> 