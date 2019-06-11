Then in May of 2018, an interim memorial for the 49 victims of shooting opened to the public at the site of the Pulse Nightclub. The club’s sign was improved and a new fence was placed around the nightclub’s perimeter with images from Pulse and tributes to the victims and survivors. This memorial provides a place for visitors pay their respects and leave messages until the permanent Pulse memorial is completed.
Just days ago, U.S. Reps. Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy announced that they have introduced legislation that would designate where Pulse nightclub stood, and where the interim memorial currently stands, as a national memorial. They believe the former nightclub deserves the national designation as it will preserve and protect Pulse for future generations.
Meanwhile, work towards a permanent memorial is still underway. In October 2018, the onePULSE Foundation was awarded up to $10 million for a permanent museum. At least $14 million has been raised so far. Six design teams have already been chosen to submit plans for the memorial. The final design will be announced at the end of October. The memorial is expected to open in 2022.
On this anniversary of a tragic event that forever changed our city, our hearts still mourn the loss of the 49 victims lost. However, Orlando still stands united. The city works continuously to honor and remember all the lives lost, the families affected, and the hearts broken.
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:53PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:26AM EDT
**UPDATE: Cody has been found safe**
Authorities in Seminole County are searching for a missing boy, considered to be a high-functioning autistic child.
Posted Jun 11 2019 09:02PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:54PM EDT
The purple, decorative light poles on U.S. 192 leading up to the attractions may soon be a thing of the past.
Osceola County is looking to spend more than $2.1 million to replace the poles with modern, slim, black poles.
The money, however, is not coming from average taxpayers, it’s coming out a special fund.
Posted Jun 11 2019 10:22PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:55PM EDT
Take a light stroll down Main Street in Daytona Beach and you’ll see not one, not two, but many vacant buildings.
Some of them are used for temporary space during big event weeks.
“Keeping spaces empty for vendors during the events has kind of caused it to look like a ghost town every other day of the year,” said Victory Tattoo Owner Bobby Ellis.