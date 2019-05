- We will soon know who will design the One Pulse Foundation Museum and Memorial.

Six design teams were chosen to submit plans for the future National Pulse Memorial and Museum. The teams were picked from a field of 168 submissions, coming from 19 different countries. Many of those teams have already created well-known buildings.

"They have done the High Line in New York, they have worked on Diana Princess of Wales Memorial, they have done the memorial in Montgomery, Alabama, they have worked the Louvre in Abu Dhabi," said Barbara Poma, with One Pulse Foundation. "It really solidifies the world still stands with us. They haven't forgotten what happened here at Pulse. They still stand with us and the community. It's just as strong today as it was three years ago."

The final design will be announced at the end of October. You will have a chance to see the designs beforehand.